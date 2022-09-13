by

Buying or selling a home is a huge life decision. It’s not something that people do every day, so when they enter the market, they want to work with an experienced professional. That’s where real estate agents come in. Real estate agents are the experts who help people buy and sell properties.

But being a real estate agent is more than just finding the right property for the right client. There are a lot of steps involved in the process. To stay organized and keep track of everything, agents are using real estate software like Quixy.

Quixy software is a powerful tool that helps agencies leverage real estate automation for their business processes. It’s designed to streamline workflows, reduce errors, and improve efficiency. Here’s how Quixy works best for real estate agencies.

Benefits of Quixy Software

There are many benefits to using Quixy software. You can track clients and properties. It allows you to tap into real estate automation while reducing the amount of paperwork you have. Quixy also makes it easy to integrate with your other tools, and it helps improve your customer service.

Tracking Clients and Properties

Quixy helps agencies keep track of their clients and properties by organizing all their information in one place. Its central database makes it easy to find what you’re looking for.

No matter if you are trying to find a particular property or client file. This makes it simpler and faster to provide excellent service to your clients.

Reducing Paperwork

One of the most significant advantages of using Quixy is that it reduces the paperwork involved in running a real estate agency. All your agency’s forms can be created and stored electronically, which means you can say goodbye to lost or misplaced paperwork. Electronic forms are more accessible to fill out and faster to process, especially if you are on the go.

Automation

As mentioned before, automation is vital in the real estate industry. Quixy automates many of the tasks that are essential to running a successful real estate agency. This includes lead capture, contact management, and task assignment. This allows you to spend more time working on selling homes and less time on administrative tasks.

Integrations

Quixy integrates with many different systems commonly used by real estate agencies. This includes CRM systems, email marketing platforms, and accounting software. This makes connecting your systems easy and has everything working together seamlessly.

Improving Customer Service

With Quixy, it’s easy to track your client interactions. You can see which clients you need to follow up with and when their last interaction was. This helps you provide better customer service by ensuring no client falls through the cracks.

How Does Quixy Support Options Work?

Customer support options with Quixy are another reason it works best for real estate agencies. If you ever have any questions or need help using the software, you can contact the Quixy support team anytime, and they will be more than happy to assist you.

Your Real Estate Agency Needs Quixy!

Real estate is a complex business with a lot of moving parts. The most successful real estate agents know that to stay competitive, it is essential to have real estate software that can automate many of the tasks that take up your time.

Quixy is a tool that was designed specifically for that. If you are looking to leverage real estate automation that is easy to use, with integrations and excellent customer support, then Quixy is the perfect choice for you. Visit our website today to learn more about other solutions to help your real estate agency grow!

Quixy Logo Compliments of Quixy.com