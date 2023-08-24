How Smart Security Cameras Can Increase Home Sale Price

Smart security cameras are becoming increasingly popular and for good reason. They offer a variety of benefits, including peace of mind, security, and convenience. But did you know that smart security cameras can also improve the sale price of your home? It’s true - properties with smart security cameras are much more attractive to buyers than those without. Here’s how installing a few can help you get a better price on the home you’re selling.

The Many Ways Smart Security Cameras Are Great Investments

Investing in the installation of smart security cameras on your property, especially if you’re putting that property on the market, offer myriad benefits to you as a seller. First, they make your home more appealing to buyers. Buyers are increasingly looking for homes that are safe and secure. Smart security cameras can give them that peace of mind, knowing that their home is protected 24/7. This, in turn, can help help you sell your home faster. A study by the National Association of Realtors found that homes with security systems sell for an average of 3.5 percent more than homes without security systems. This is because buyers are willing to pay more for a home that they know is safe and secure.

What does this mean for you? A smart security camera system installed on your property can help you get a higher offer. When buyers see that your home has smart security cameras, they are more likely to make a higher offer. This is because they know that they are getting a home that is well-protected and secure. Additionally, having security cameras can also help you avoid liability claims. If something happens to your home while it is on the market, such as a break-in or vandalism, smart security cameras can help you avoid liability claims. This is because the footage from the cameras can be used to prove that you did not neglect your property.

Specific Guidance for Security Camera Installation

Does investing in some smart home security cameras sound good to you? You wouldn’t be the first. Here is some specific guidance for using smart security cameras to improve the sale price of your home:

Install the cameras in strategic locations. This could include the front door, the backyard, and the garage.

Make sure the cameras are visible. This will deter potential burglars.

Keep the cameras up to date with the latest firmware. This will ensure that they are working properly and that the footage is clear.

Activate the motion detection feature. This will allow the cameras to record footage when someone is moving around your property.

Store the footage in a secure location. This could be a cloud storage service or a local hard drive.

Give the buyers access to the footage. This will allow them to see how well your home is protected.

Every Little Bit Helps In This Housing Market

The recent volatility of the US housing market means that you never know what’s right around the corner. You’ll need every advantage you can get if you’re putting your property on the market. Showcasing to potential buyers how your home may be safer and more secure than others could easily be the deciding factor for a buyer putting an offer in on your property rather than going with another instead.