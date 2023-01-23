How to Increase Your Local Rankings as a Real Estate Agent

It may surprise you to learn that homes cost an average of over $350,000 as of 2022. The increase in housing prices has generated a large amount of interest in working as a real estate agent.



This is simply due to the higher commissions that people can take advantage of. If you want to succeed as an agent, though, you will need to focus on your Google rankings.



More particularly, you will need to focus on your local rankings. Let's take a look at how you can improve your ranking position through real estate marketing.

Website Optimization

When optimizing a website for real estate, it's important to make sure that keyword phrases are integrated into the content, metadata, and titles.

This process is known as search engine optimization and cannot be overlooked.



It's also important to ensure that external links are included from reliable sources like local business directories and major news outlets. Other forms of optimization include optimizing page speed and making sure the website is mobile-friendly. Of course, creating content that appeals to both humans and search engines is also essential.

Content Marketing

Content marketing is one of the most effective methods to get your website noticed by search engines.



Generating content that is valuable, educational, and keyword-rich can help to improve both your domain authority and search engine rankings. For real estate agents, content marketing could include creating blog articles about local market trends or writing neighborhood guides.



It could also involve creating helpful infographics that explain the process of buying a home. The great thing about content marketing is that you have full control over how you integrate it.

It's recommended that you focus on a variety of methods, though. For instance, is a great idea to both run a blog and use video content.

Encourage Client Reviews

As you might assume, reviews play an important role in the success of any real estate business.



Not only do they help to build trust and confidence with potential clients, but positive reviews also give your local rankings a much-needed boost.

You can encourage client reviews by responding to queries quickly, providing excellent customer service, and sending out follow-up emails asking clients for their feedback.

Additionally, you can use online review management tools to stay on top of reviews and respond quickly. It's crucial to show your future clients how you handle client feedback. This will help them understand that you care about their experience and results.

Local Directory Citations

Citations are references to your business’s name, address, and phone number (NAP) that appear on other websites. Search engines use these citations to confirm the accuracy of your NAP information as well as to establish local visibility for your company.



Therefore, building up a strong profile of citations can help to improve your rankings in local search results. Be sure not to neglect this obligation. It can be one of the most powerful tools that you leverage.

Use Social Media

Social media is a great tool to promote your real estate business and engage with potential customers.



You can use it to share content, announce new listings, and offer helpful advice on the home-buying process. Additionally, you can interact with local businesses to build relationships and encourage referrals.

Just be sure that you are using effective social media strategies and optimizing your channels for local SEO. Keep in mind that it's important to stay active on social media. Consistency will go a long way here.

Don't make the mistake of putting in a lot of work at first and then pulling back. If your audience doesn't think that you are active on the platforms on which they follow you, they might stop keeping up-to-date with your brand.

Take Advantage of Video Content

Video content is becoming an increasingly popular form of marketing, and real estate agents are no exception. Video has the potential to provide prospective clients with a better understanding of what it’s like to work with you as an agent. Additionally, videos can help to build trust and confidence with prospective clients.



To get started, consider creating virtual tours, lifestyle videos, or real estate market updates. You can then share your videos on social media and via email campaigns.

Work With a Professional

Hiring a professional web design and development team or a digital marketing agency can be invaluable when it comes to improving your real estate search engine rankings. Experienced professionals can help you create an effective website that is both optimized for SEO and visually appealing, as well as provide guidance on how to effectively market yourself online.



This could include creating targeted campaigns on social media or developing unique strategies to help you meet your needs.

When searching for a professional to work with, be sure that you consider their past reputation. This will provide insight into the type of results you can expect.

You should also make sure that they have worked with people like you in the past. Otherwise, you might find yourself wasting time and resources on them.

Finally, you should only work with someone you are comfortable communicating with.

You Shouldn't Overlook Google Rankings

You Shouldn't Overlook Google Rankings

Optimizing your Google rankings comes with plenty of benefits that you can't neglect. Consider the above info so that you can make the decision that is best for you.