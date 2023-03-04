Natural light is one of the best ways to improve the look of your home. It can bring a bright and airy feel to any space, making it seem more extensive and inviting. Natural light is the way to go for those looking to make their real estate investments even more appealing! Here are a few tips on how to make your home look brighter with natural light.

Use LoE3 Glass

Consider installing a skylight, sunroof, or windows with LoE3 glass to maximize the natural light you let into your home. According to SFGate, LoE3 glass transmits around 66% of light, bringing lots of natural light into any room without compromising energy bills. LoE3 glass also blocks up to 95% of ultraviolet rays, which helps to protect your furniture and floors from fading over time.

Replace Worn Out Windows

If you're considering putting your home on the real estate market, replacing windows can go a long way toward making your home look brighter and more inviting. Even if you're not upgrading to LoE3 glass, replacing old, worn-out windows is one of the best ways to make your home look brighter. Old windows don't fit as securely in their frames as new ones, leading to more significant heat gain and loss. Around 30% of residential heating and cooling is due to heat profit and loss through windows. In addition, dirt and grime, scratches, and cracked glass can further reduce the light entering your home.

Consider Window Blinds Instead of Curtains

Heavy curtains can block natural light, making any room look dark and uninviting. Instead, consider investing in window blinds to get the most natural light into your home. Blinds allow you to control how much or how little light you let in, depending on the time of day and the amount of sunlight coming through. Plus, they're an excellent real estate investment since many potential home buyers want a window covering that does the job but doesn't overwhelm a space. Instead of decorating your home with heavy curtains, invest in beautiful or even automated window blinds.

Add Windows to Your Garage

Adding windows to your garage or other areas of the home is another excellent way to make your home look brighter. Natural light can bring a sense of openness and spaciousness to any room, even a room that might look otherwise drab and boring, like your garage or basement. Depending on the types of windows you choose, it can also be a great way to reduce energy bills! Look for windows with Low-E glass, double or triple glazing, and insulated frames for maximum energy efficiency. In addition, according to Fortune Magazine, the average American car is parked for 95% of its lifetime. If you're worried about your car's safety and privacy while it's parked in your garage, you can opt for frosted windows to let in light without sacrificing your car's security.

Add Mirrors to Your Home

Adding mirrors to your home is an easy and affordable way to make any room look brighter and more inviting. Mirrors reflect light, making even the darkest corners seem open and airy—place mirrors opposite windows or in other areas where natural light can be reflected around the room. Mirrors also help to create a feeling of depth, making any space appear larger than it is. Investing in large standing mirrors or several miniature wall-mounted versions is a great way to take advantage of this timeless decorating trick.

Making your home look brighter with natural light doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. Improving natural light is one of the best investments for any real estate investment, so don't be afraid to take advantage of its many benefits! Simple changes like replacing old, worn-out windows, installing LoE3 glass, adding windows to unlit areas such as garages, and decorating with mirrors can make a big difference to the look and feel of your home.