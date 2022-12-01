How to Manage an Online Audience with Advertising Banner Ads

Digital marketing is all about using content to drive traffic to your website. It's a well-known strategy in the world of real estate, as so much of a real estate professional's brand growth and awareness is sourced from online environments. Today, developing leads means using digital tools to do so, whether it's through sending emails to an established list, promoting content on social media, or any other method. In the end, it's all about managing your online audience effectively.

There are dozens of different marketing tools to accomplish this goal. The use of advertising banner ads is one of those tools that can work quite well if leveraged correctly. However, there's much you should know about what banner ads are, how they work, and the right way to employ them if you want to incorporate using banner ads into your own digital marketing campaign strategies. Here's a short guide to help you get started.

What Do Banner Ads Do?

Banner ads excel at grabbing the attention of a viewer. Whether you're using them in your email marketing campaign or if you're leveraging them online content like your real estate website or blog, smart use of a banner ad can help drive traffic to where you want it most. This helps you generate more leads by placing eyeballs on the content you want, such as a landing page designed to capture prospect email addresses to add them to your mailing list.

Banner ads are ideal because they're highly visual. They up the ante over simple text, such as those used in pay-per-click ads for example, as they can catch the eye much more effectively and help generate interest in the viewer. Like PPC ads, you can also run banner ads on third-party websites, but using them on your own website content or in the body of an email newsletter can be just as effective a marketing technique.

Where to Use Banner Ads

Banner ads can be used almost anywhere, but there are three main places where you can leverage them to be at their most effective. The first of these places is on third-party websites that are relevant to your target demographics. If you're looking to attract prospects for a specific neighborhood, for example, running banner ads on a local community site is an ideal strategy to employ.

Next, you can run banner ads on your own website. If your real estate site has a blog that you promote regularly on places like social media, then including banner ads on your blog posts that direct viewers to a landing or capture pages offer another avenue for converting prospects.

Finally, you can also incorporate banner ads into your email marketing. It can be hard to figure out what to write in an email marketing campaign sometimes, which is why leveraging a banner ad at the footer of your email newsletter can act as a professional and attractive-looking call to action.

The Benefits of Banner Ads

There are dozens of advantages to using banner ads, though there are four main ones that get most of the attention. Let's go into each of these in turn.

Banner Ads Increase Conversions and Drive Site Traffic

Banner ads are ideal for directing traffic to important landing pages, which helps to improve conversion rates for those landing pages. That's because each time a viewer clicks on your banner ad, they're already a warm contact; they're obviously interested in learning more about your services, or they wouldn't have clicked through. Congratulations, they've just taken the next step down your marketing funnel.

Banner Ads Expand Your Reach

Banner ads are great for grabbing the attention of prospects who might not be as familiar with your brand as you like. They're also ideal for raising awareness of upcoming events that you're looking to promote, like open houses for specific properties or local community events. This means including banner ads in your content provides opportunities to expand your reach and target prospects that might have otherwise overlooked you and your brand. Banner ads are thus a fantastic way to stand out from the crowd, a must for the highly competitive world of real estate.

Banner Ads Let You Focus on Specific Events

Timing is everything when it comes to the advantages of banner ads. Since banner ad marketing campaigns can be scheduled to coincide with a specific event, such as a Livestream of a property showing, you can help drum up interest more broadly and effectively. Such activity helps you attract more attention to the event, and that usually translates to greater attendance numbers as well.

Banner Ads Are a Cost-Effective Marketing Method

Marketing and advertising don't come cheap. However, because you can custom-tailor your banner ads to closely target specific demographics, you can improve your ROI versus your marketing spend. This is most applicable when you're running ads on a third-party site, as you can customize your spending based on the type of ads you're running and their quantity.

Fine-Tuning Banner Ads For Maximum Effectiveness

No matter if you're running banner ads on a third-party site, your own site, or in an email campaign, there are some things you should keep in mind if you want to fine-tune their effectiveness. First and foremost, make sure your banners will scale properly on mobile devices.

Mobile devices have made digital and email marketing more effective by increasing accessibility thanks to how widespread they are, and many people will web browse or check their email primarily on their mobile devices. Ensuring your content (including your banner ads) can be read clearly and effectively on these devices is crucial in ensuring their effectiveness!

Finally, you may wish to enlist the services of an expert graphic designer or web designer if you're unsure of how to create attractive banner ads yourself. With the potential ROI on banner ads being quite high, investing in outside help often pays for itself.