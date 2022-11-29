How video marketing content can increase your real estate sales

If you're a real estate agent, you know that it's important to stay on top of the latest trends in your industry. As more and more customers turn to online resources for information about buying and selling their homes, it's imperative that you keep up with how they're getting information and what they want from you. One trend that's definitely here to stay is video marketing content. From YouTube ads to Facebook videos, there are a variety of ways to reach potential customers with video marketing content. And if you're not using video in your business yet, it's time to start experimenting!

In this blog post, we're going to look at some of the best practices for creating content that will make people want to buy from you.

Why video marketing is popular in real estate

In 2022, the number of online videos consumed by consumers increased by 96%, and 90% of these viewers said they wanted to see more videos from businesses.

But, why is video so popular?

Video is easy to digest and understand. Videos help your customers learn about your business, products or services quickly and easily. If you're looking for a way to stand out from the competition, video is definitely worth considering!

Video is a more engaging format. Videos are a more effective and memorable way to convey information, which can help you gain greater trust among potential clients. This is especially true for real estate agents since you're often dealing with people who are making big decisions. You need to be able to convey your credibility quickly, which is why video can be such a popular tool for many real estate agents.

Video marketing gives you a wider reach. Videos can be embedded on other platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook which allows you to connect with audiences on multiple platforms. You can create videos for each platform that works best for your business. With this, your message will reach an even larger audience than just your website visitors or email subscribers.

Videos also have a longer shelf life than other types of content because they are more likely to go viral online. If a video is shared on social media, it can reach more people than a photo or simple text post. This can help you attract new potential clients and get in front of them before they’ve even started looking for real estate.

Advantages of Video Marketing in Real Estate

When it comes to video marketing, it's all about the content, and if you can't get the right people to watch your videos and get excited about them, then no one will buy from you.

Here are more ways video marketing can benefit your real estate business:

Videos increase listing views.

According to the National Association of Realtors, real estate listings accompanied by a video received 403% higher inquiries than listings without one. Meanwhile, embedding a video on your website can drive up to 157% more organic search results compared to text-only listings.

Video marketing content is a great way to generate leads.

Based on Wyzowl Research's State of Video Marketing report, the majority of marketers agree that video is effective for lead generation with 86% saying it's been effective at generating leads. This is because videos can help you connect with more potential customers and make them feel more connected to your brand.

Video marketing helps potential buyers understand more about the real estate property for sale.

The same Wyzowl report also revealed that 94% of marketers agree that their use of videos has helped customers better understand their products or services. This is especially important to real estate where videos can help potential buyers understand more about the real estate property for sale, including its location and amenities, so they can make an informed decision about whether or not it's the right fit for them.

Video marketing is an effective tool for boosting sales.

If you want to maximize sales, video content can be used as part of a marketing strategy that will help turn those prospects into customers. A majority of marketers (81%) say that the use of video in their marketing has a direct and positive impact on their sales.

Video marketing content increases engagement.

Aside from that, video marketing content has been shown to increase engagement rates as well as conversion rates when compared to other types of content like text-based posts or images only. In fact, according to HubSpot research, video has become the second-most popular way to attract attention on social media.

Platforms like YouTube and TikTok have always focused on video, but as platforms like Instagram and Facebook increasingly emphasize video content in their feeds, more people are putting effort into making videos.

Video content is an excellent way to show off your brand personality.

It also gives you the ability to build credibility and trust with potential clients through demonstrations of your knowledge or expertise in a certain area of real estate. Video content can be used as advertising on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. You can also use it for branding purposes by adding it to your website as a page or post that offers valuable tips on how to best prepare for buying or selling a home.

Advantage of using original branded video content for real estate marketing

Video is a great tool for real estate marketing and real estate advertising. But not all videos are created equal.

When it comes to creating branded content for real estate marketing, there are two types of videos that you can create: commercials and original branded video content. While both of these options for video marketing can be extremely effective, there are some key differences between them that you should know about before deciding which one is right for your company.

Commercials are meant to sell something—in other words, they're advertisements—and as such, they focus on promoting the product or service being sold rather than focusing on entertaining or informing the viewer.

Original branded video content, however, is much more than just another ad; instead, it's an opportunity for you to engage with your target audience on a deeper level and start building trust with potential customers by showing them who your brand really is.

Original branded video content is more engaging and memorable.

It creates a connection with customers that is more personal and useful. When viewer has an emotional connection with a brand, they know that they're getting something relevant to them so they engage and watch more. The experience becomes visually stimulating for them.

Original branded video content for marketing is more shareable than videos for advertisements.

When people see a product they like being advertised, they're not as likely to share it with their friends and family—it feels more like an ad than something they'd actually want to watch. But when they see something they love in an authentic context, or when they're entertained by an experience instead of just watching an ad, original branded video content makes them feel closer to the brand and more likely to share it with others.

Original branded video content is more likely to be watched all the way through.

This isn't surprising, though; people are more likely to watch something they're interested in. And when you're creating branded video content for your brand, it's important that you focus on creating things that people want to see and will enjoy watching. It's important to note that when people watch all the way through, they're more likely to remember your brand and associate it with positive feelings.

Best Practices for Creating Video Content for Real Estate

If you're a real estate agent who wants to use video as part of your marketing strategy, how do you know what kind of content will work best? How can you ensure that your videos are engaging and compelling enough to attract potential clients?

Well, we're here to help! Here are some best practices for creating video content for real estate:

Keep videos short and fun.

Real estate is not the same as selling a product on Amazon, so don't try to sell yourself using 15-minute informative videos. No one wants to sit through that. Instead, think of the video as an opportunity for you to get creative and engage potential clients with something they'll enjoy watching. Try posting funny or entertaining videos that can easily be consumed by anyone who will watch them—they might even share them with their friends!

Make sure your videos are high quality.

You should always make sure that your videos look as professional and high-quality as possible. This is especially important if you're trying to build up an audience and brand yourself as an expert in real estate.

Also, check if the audio sounds good so that people won't have trouble understanding what you're saying if they can't see your face clearly enough on-screen while watching it live or after uploading it somewhere like YouTube or Facebook.

Make sure that each piece of content has educational value.

It's great if people are interested in what you have to say and want more information about real estate; however, this shouldn't be the only thing they come away with after watching your video (or reading your blog). Always make sure there is some kind of takeaway message or actionable advice that viewers can take away from what you post online. You can also include charts, graphs, maps, infographics… anything that helps your audience understand what they're watching more easily.

Include a call to action.

You want people watching your videos (and reading your content) to take some kind of action, whether that's signing up for a free trial or attending an event. Make sure there is some form of call-to-action at the end of each piece of content so that viewers are reminded how they can get involved with what you're sharing online.

Ensure that everything remains interesting from start until finish!

In addition to creating engaging content from start to finish (as outlined above), make sure there aren't too many facts thrown out without explanation at once - especially if this may cause confusion amongst viewers who aren't familiar with certain terms being used within such contexts.

Video Content on a Budget: Things To Consider

Video content is one of the most effective ways to increase your site's sales. When you make video content, you give your potential buyers a chance to get to know you and your business on a more personal level, which can help them feel more comfortable with making a purchase.

But when you're making videos on a budget, there are definitely some things to consider. Don't lose hope! There are also some great ways you can make the most of your resources and make sure your videos are as effective as possible.

Here are some things to consider when making video content on a budget.

Think about what you want to accomplish. Do you want to get more views? Do you want to increase engagement? Do you just want people to know about your brand? Once you've identified what it is that you're trying to accomplish by making videos, it will be easier for you to plan out what kind of content will be most effective in helping you achieve those goals. Think about who your audience is and how they like consuming information. What kind of videos do they watch? What kind of videos do they share with others? If the answer is "short and sweet," then maybe it's best if your video isn't too long-winded or complicated. If the answer is "lots of information," then maybe it makes sense for your video to go into much more detail than usual. Think about existing assets—like stock footage or music—to save money on production costs. Stock footage is usually cheaper than original video production, but it may not fit seamlessly with your message if you don't plan ahead. If you're looking for something not available on YouTube, online music libraries offer affordable tracks that can be licensed.

Conclusion

In conclusion, video marketing is a great way to market your real estate business and increase sales. It’s also important that you choose the right platform for creating videos. Keep in mind that there are many different types of videos available on today's market so don't be afraid to try something new!