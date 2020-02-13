How to Paint a Room Fast and Easy

by

Painting a room gives it a new lease of life, especially if it is done well. It might be that you want a change of color, or you have moved into a new home and need to make your mark on it. A roller and a tin of paint can be a great idea – or, there are other ways of painting rooms that make a lot of sense. How do you paint a room fast and easy and how do you do it without the mess that always comes after you’ve been painting and decorating?

There are a number of ways to get the job done quickly – we’ll look at some in a moment – but keeping things tidy is not so easy! There are some great tips on how to paint a room with little mess if you click on that and have a read, and it might inspire you in other ways too. So, here’s a look at some of the ways you can paint a room!

The Traditional Way

The traditional way to paint a room is to use a brush or roller and a tray. It’s easy, that’s for sure, but it can be very messy and time-consuming. For smaller rooms – or if you are perhaps painting just one or two rooms – this may be the way to do it, as there is very little in the way of preparation necessary. Make sure you cover all the floors that you don’t want paint on, and remove any drapes or other furnishings, and simply set yourself up and away you go.

We recommend a roller to achieve the best results if painting this way, as it is not only quicker – a roller covers a larger area than a brush – but it gives you a smoother finish. A roller is also best for the ceiling, which can be a very messy affair either way, and whatever you are painting, make sure you dress in old clothing, as you will get covered in paint!

Hire a Professional

To guarantee the best results, get the professionals in. After all, quality decorating is an art, and a skill that needs to be learned over the years. Experienced local painters such as Barton Springs Painting will be able to draw on all the knowledge and experience they have and deliver the results you want, and however much you try, your DIY effort will never be as impressive as a professional room painter and decorator can achieve.

The professionals will also keep things tidy, be as unobtrusive as possible and clean up after them, so why not get in touch with someone who knows what they are doing, and see how affordable it can be to give your room that professional pained finish.

Use a Paint Sprayer

One of the best and quickest ways to paint a room is to use a paint sprayer. They come in many shapes, sizes and types and from a wide variety of manufacturers, and while they are not cheap to buy, if you are looking at painting a large area you might find one well worth the money.

Modern paint sprayers do not require the use of a compressor as older types did, as they have their own systems for generating the compressed air that drives a fine spray of paint onto your chosen surface. They are easy to use once you have a little practice and get used to them, and they might be the way forward as they create far less mess and do the job very quickly.