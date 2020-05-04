How to Pick the Perfect Cabinet Type for Your Kitchen

by

Are you looking to upgrade your kitchen cabinets?

Choosing a kitchen cabinet may seem like a small task but making the right or wrong choice can affect the style and function of your kitchen.

There are many different kitchen cabinet types that come in a variety of colors and have seemingly endless options for molding, hardware, bevel, size, and much more. While picking the perfect kitchen cabinet can seem overwhelming, the good news is by using a few tips and tricks you can figure out the best fit for you and your kitchen.

If you are in the middle of a kitchen refresh and need help choosing kitchen cabinets, this short and simple guide is for you.

Create a Budget

The first step to choosing the perfect kitchen cabinet is to create a budget.

Knowing what you can and cannot spend is essential, especially so you don’t fall in love with a type of kitchen cabinet you cannot afford to buy. Sit down, work the numbers, and come up with a reasonable budget so you know exactly what you can afford.

Consider the Style of Your Home

There are many types of kitchen cabinets, each designed to fit into a certain style of home. If you have a shaker style home, it makes sense you would choose shaker style cabinets. While this is not a hard and fast rule, it is a great starting point for choosing an ideal cabinet.

Consider Your Decor Style

If your home decor style is light and airy, you should stick with the types of cabinets that compliment your light and airy look. When picking a kitchen cabinet, consider your kitchen decor as well as the overall mood and feel of your home. Cabinets can easily overpower a kitchen so you want to make sure they are the best fit.

Look at Cabinet Styles in Black and White

A great tip for when you are looking at different kitchen cabinets is to view them in black and white. A color you love or a color that is unappealing to you can drastically change the look and feel of a particular cabinet. Make sure you are looking at black and white samples to get an unbiased view of the cabinet.

Request a Virtual Mockup

There are many different types of kitchen cabinets and they all look great when they are in the showroom of the store. While you can tell a lot by looking at a sample, you can’t really see how a cabinet will look in your home.

Ask a sales representative to create a virtual mockup so you can see how the cabinets will look in your space. From there, you can make an informed decision about what cabinet to choose.

Think About Customization

You may not find the perfect kitchen cabinet hanging in the showroom but that’s okay. Customization is always an option when you can’t seem to find the perfect fit. If you have room in the budget or can make room, check out what options you have available to you with customization.

Choosing Kitchen Cabinet Types: The Bottom Line

By establishing a budget, taking the style and decor of your home and kitchen into consideration, and using the tools provided to you at the cabinet store, you won’t feel overwhelmed by all the kitchen cabinet types. Instead, you’ll be able to choose the perfect fit.

