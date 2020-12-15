How to Sell a Timeshare

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

A timeshare is a type of vacation ownership that allows the owner to vacation for one or more weeks at a high-end resort during a given year. Rather than owning an actual vacation home, the owner of a timeshare owns set “time” at a select property. Timeshares can be great for individuals or families who want to visit a specific destination or resort on an annual basis. Timeshare resorts also feature deluxe, spacious accommodations and numerous on-site amenities to add to their value. Additionally, timeshare weeks can often be exchanged for vacations at different properties worldwide.

As great as timeshare ownership can be for some, others will find that they can no longer use or afford their timeshare and want to be rid of it. Luckily, selling a timeshare on the secondary market is a viable and effective solution.

Where to Sell Your Timeshare

So you’re ready to sell a timeshare. Now what? There are a number of timeshare resale companies out there, so how do you choose?

We recommend a company called SellMyTimeshareNow.com which has nearly two decades of experience in the resale industry. Over the course of this time, they’ve helped thousands of timeshare owners sell timeshare properties in an effective and affordable manner.

SellMyTimeshareNow.com utilizes advanced marketing techniques to get your timeshare viewed by thousands of interested buyers and renters every day, providing ultimate exposure to those that matter. The entire process, from start to finish, is simple and stress-free. Their seasoned experts will aid you every step of the way. There are no hidden fees, and the closing process is hassle-free.

Pricing Your Timeshare for Resale

One important thing to remember when selling your timeshare is that it has not appreciated in value since the time of purchase. Quite the opposite, timeshares are unfortunately only worth a fraction of what you paid. When you buy a timeshare directly from a resort developer, you end up paying thousands of extra dollars towards sales commissions, taxes, and hidden fees. You must take this into account when advertising on the resale market, understanding you will not get back what you spent.

However, the point in selling your timeshare is to be rid of the ownership burden and no longer have to pay the maintenance fees. Any money you can get back in your pocket should be looked at as a bonus.

SellMyTimeshareNow.com offers a free, three-step market value survey to help determine an accurate resale price for your timeshare. There is no obligation or commitment, simply complete the form and an independent resale agent will contact you with the full details.

It is worth noting that regardless of the given resale value, buyers are always looking for the best deal possible when shopping for a timeshare online. The lower and more competitively you price your timeshare for sale, the bigger chance it has to sell quickly.

Advertising Your Timeshare

Once you set a price, the experts at your chosen timeshare resale company will aid you in crafting an advertisement for your timeshare. Provide all the unique information and features about your specific ownership and they will fluff it up and fill in any missing pieces of information. The more details you can provide, the more appealing your timeshare will look to those searching for a vacation ownership property.

Selling your timeshare is not like selling your home–you can’t provide interested buyers with an open house or tour. Your online advertisement is the window to your ownership and your best opportunity to show buyers what your timeshare has to offer.

Another option is to allow interested parties to rent your timeshare. This will give them the opportunity to visit the resort, stay in a suite, and enjoy all the surrounding amenities. This can encourage those interested to see the benefits and want to follow through with the purchase. Additionally, you will receive money back for renting your timeshare.

Field Offers and Work With Potential Buyers

Working with a timeshare resale company allows you to take the selling process into your own hands. While timeshare sales experts will guide you through the process, you field and counter any offers you receive on your ownership. You can accept an offer or negotiate with a prospective buyer if you so choose.

Once you and a buyer agree on a price, you will be referred to a trusted closing company to handle all the necessary legal paperwork. Once that is complete, you are free of your timeshare for good.

Start the Process to Sell Timeshare Today

Selling a timeshare using an online marketplace is the best solution for unloading an unwanted or unused vacation ownership property. Ensure your timeshare gets seen by the right audience and receive expert assistance by the company’s independent resale experts. Sell your timeshare in a way that is simple and efficient.