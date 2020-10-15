by

Asset building on your property can be difficult, especially when you do not have room to add value inside of your buildings. Instead of focusing on interior additions, consider providing public assets for all to appreciate. Here is how to transform public spaces and increase your property’s value.

Create a Multi-Use Destination

Though a large part of real estate involves selling private residences, there is a market for selling and renting business offices and buildings. If these properties are located in urban settings, you have many passersby who will notice the property. Because of this high volume of onlookers, one way to garner more attention to your building and increase its property value is to use outdoor or public-facing spaces for multiple uses. For example, if you are renting out offices in a several-story building, consider installing a deli, bakery, or café on the ground floor. This will provide the business people in your building with an accessible food and beverage option while encouraging onlookers or outside guests to come in.

Add an Art Installation

Adding an art installation to your building either behind a wall of glass where onlookers can view it or in a small courtyard will be sure to increase your property value. Whether you choose to install a perfectly designed and inlaid wall mural or have a local artisan paint with artistic freedom, you can be sure that people will admire the finished product. Not only will this add color and spunk to your property, but it will also significantly improve the daily lives of those who interact with it.

Utilize Green Areas

Depending on your property, you may have patches of grass or other green spaces. If you utilize your green areas well, you can encourage people to interact with your property more frequently. Transforming public spaces can be as simple as adding a bench beneath a tree or a small courtyard around a stretch of grass. These spaces will be used by many and will be places of refuge for those who occupy or rent your properties. If you maintain it well over the months or years you own the space, it will help increase your selling value.

Taking into consideration some of these ideas for how to transform public spaces can easily improve your property. Whether you are looking to buy, sell, or rent, having enhanced spaces in and around your building will take it from a simple structure to a known destination.