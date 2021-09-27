Inferium [INF] Pre-ICO Crypto Buying Ends in 18 Hours

by

Back in 2018 the people at Infiniti Estate launched a simplified property investment solution called Inferium. The platform, designed to let anyone into the game with a minimum of investment and hassle. Now the people behind are ready to take the platform to the next level with a crypto launch.

Today, Inferium has evolved into what will soon launch as an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) that will create a blockchain ecosystem that the company says will be 99% risk free. The system is designed to provide investors with monthly returns, while ensuring their initial investment is secure through to property sale. At maturity, Inferium investors get back their investment plus additional profits beyond the monthly “divididends.”

My Inferium dashboard

Investors using the Inferium platform have a variety of investment options. Properties are carefully vetted by Inerium experts, who in turn pass all the details along to users. Then, once the targeted investment property or properties each a “buy price” – Inferium buys and collects the monthly rents, with profits distributed accordingly.

The platform appears to have a potential to be a fantastic passive income generator, at least on face value. This whitepaper (PDF) gives a lot more details. The ICO token (INF) have already been put on sale for interested investors. In total, about 80 million tokens will be sold, but pre-ICO sales will end in a few hours of this posting. As you can see above, I have signed up for and have become a member of the platform.

Anyway, the Inferium token is a cryptocurrency based on Ethereum Blockchain technology in compliance with ERC20 tokens. The token represents an Inferium member’s share hold in the company. As of today the INF price/share value data is not live, but we will watch closely the market info in the next days to inform readers.

As a passing note, Inferium is not knocking the socks off of social or traditional media outreach before the IFN tokens going live. This is not exactly a stunning confidence maker where I am concerned. It will be interesting to see if Inferium grows or dies in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned….