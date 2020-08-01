Instgram Reels video app to launch in August

Tech-savvy real estate professionals will be interested to learn that Facebook is launching a new app to take on TikTok. The app is called Instagram Reels, and like TikTok will be a video platform that enables users to create short, interactive clips with musical soundtracks.
A large number of real estate pros already use social media on a daily basis to communicate with clients and market themselves. Popular platforms include Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram, and the National Association of Realtors’ 2020 Member Profile, which surveyed NAR realtors, found that many believe those platforms generate plenty of new business for them.
Instagram Reels is similar to TikTok, which is another platform that’s already proved to be a hit with real estate pros. TikTok is especially popular with teens and young adults, and as such it’s a great platform for professionals looking to target that often neglected market.
Facebook said Instagram Reels is now being piloted in Brazil, France, Germany and India, and will come online in the U.S. early next month.
“The community in our test countries has shown so much creativity in short-form video, and we’ve heard from creators and people around the world that they’re eager to get started as well,” a Facebook spokesperson said.
Instagram Reels will feature several video editing tools, including a countdown timer and other tools that can adjust video speed and playback. Users will be able to create and post 15-second video clips set to music or other audio in the background, just as they can with TikTok. Instagram Reels will connect to the regular Instagram apps, so users can share their videos with followers on Instagram too.
Facebook is speeding up Instagram Reels launch as TikTok continues to face increased scrutiny. India recently banned the app, while in the U.S., the Trump administration has threatened a similar ban, citing reasons related to national security and the app’s ties to China.
Speak Your Mind