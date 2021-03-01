Interior designers help clients find homes with potential

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Some picky home buyers have started bringing along an interior designer to view the homes they’re interested in, so they can get feedback on how the property might be renovated to better suit their design tastes.

With home prices across the U.S. soaring, it’s though that some buyers are doing this so they can better consider more affordable homes that have the potential to be refitted to meet their needs, Forbes.com reported.

Allen Saunders, an interior and architectural designer based in Miami, told Forbes that his expertise goes beyond just suggesting furnishings and accessories. He said good interior designers can give buyers a much better idea of how a space could be renovated. For example, they might suggest moving a wall or a window that can enhance the home’s function, he said.

They can also evaluate whether or not a certain home will be able to be renovated at a reasonable price that fits the buyer’s budget, Allen said. He pointed out that interior designers generally have a good eye for which features in a home can be altered to make it fit with their client’s desires, and they can also point out what changes would require a substantial investment, or are simply impossible.

“Designers develop functional space plans, select appropriate finishes and products, plan natural and artificial lighting effects, and coordinate with the construction team,” Allen said about his role. He added that this can be “invaluable during the process of renovating a home. Retaining an interior design professional prior to the start of a renovation will provide a homeowner with the best prospect for success.”

Jennifer Bunsa, who owns a design shop called Bunsa Studios in Miami, told Forbes that she has joined several house hunters to try and determine if lower-priced homes have the potential to be molded into something that fits their client’s tastes. She said she tries to identify easy fixes such as changing door positions on walls, replacing flooring, and repurposing different rooms or areas.

“Being involved from the very beginning allows us to identify the best opportunities for designing to fit a client’s needs and to create value in the property,” Bunsa said. “Going with them on home tours helps us offer the full idea of what is required in a renovation or design, and offer an estimate of what it would cost to make the home fit their needs and become their dream home.”