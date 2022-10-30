JPAR® CEO Mark Johnson in Focus in the Leadership Corner

As 2022 draws to a close, industry experts are nervous about the housing market for 2023. Mortgage rates continue to climb, and home sales and prices are either stagnant or regressing, which has caused a lot of uncertainty. This tension is felt by homeowners, prospective sellers and buyers, and real estate professionals.

Mark Johnson, CEO of JPAR®

A recent Bankrate assessment puts the average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 7.04 percent. Furthermore, previously owned homes are selling at the slowest pace in a decade. This week we’re fortunate enough to have one of the nation’s top experts offering more profound insight into the market and possible strategies heading into 2023. Mark Johnson is the CEO of JPAR® - Real Estate, America’s #1 fastest-growing 100% commission brokerage, and one of the ten hottest U.S. franchises.

Here’s a Q&A with the industry guru we had last week. We know agents and other stakeholders will find his suggestions helpful.

RealtyBizNews: In 2021, JPAR® nationwide closed almost 26,000 deals. So how do the numbers look for this year? Do you expect your company’s dramatic expansion to continue into 2023?

Mark Johnson: The markets we compete in are down in unit sales by 6% to 16%, reinforcing that real estate sales are hyper-local. As a large broker and brand, our numbers will mirror the market we compete in. Because of our unique value proposition and offerings - like JPAR® Sure Sale - which enables our associates to have a more consultative approach with consumers: buy or sell traditionally; SWAP the home as easily as trading a car or an instant offer - these innovative JPAR® tools have fueled our talent attraction efforts and we’ve no significant slow down in agents joining our brand.

RealtyBizNews: The economy has taken a downturn. Do you see the ensuing competitiveness as a hurdle or as an opportunity? Please briefly explain.

Mark Johnson: It’s just my nature to see all challenges as an opportunity. I’ve been through many cycles in my real estate career and have learned every market has its niche or opportunity. At JPAR® - Real Estate, we have a culture of best practice sharing, and I was just on a morning call broadcast to our entire brand with agents sharing how they are leveraging rent-to-own programs that are helping families get into homes and out of renting - these are families that would have otherwise continued to rent. 40% of Americans own their home with no mortgage - typically boomers - and nearly 10,000 boomers turn 65 each day. They need help with housing regardless of market conditions.

RealtyBizNews: Over the past few months, we’ve been looking for the best digital marketers among real estate agents. It’s meaningful to mention here that JPAR® maintains a cutting-edge social presence. How important are social channels, in your opinion?

Mark Johnson: Real estate is a relational business, and social media has a relational competence. Social media is a factor in today’s business strategy. However, it does not replace the fundamental connections required to drive a thriving real estate practice. It’s easy for someone to think they can hide behind the computer. That’s a formula for disaster in your business. Selling a professional service is very different than selling a tangible product, and the real estate professionals that understand that difference are winning.

RealtyBizNews: Why do you think more agencies don’t take advantage of the entire digital toolbox to get leads and make sales?

Mark Johnson: Lack of innovation, status quo, who knows. I’ve learned that a thriving business turns on innovation and marketing. Our associates, who are creating consistent leads that lead to consistent appointments, are winning, and those that don’t are struggling. At JPAR® - Real Estate, we offer many innovative tools and approaches that enable consistent lead flow and lead conversion.

RealtyBizNews: On “Success Superstars,” you offer insightful advice to help other agents. What would it be if you could suggest only one key to success?