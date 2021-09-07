LendingHome rebrands as “Kiavi” and moves into investor loans

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Mortgage financing and rental loan provider LendingHome is rebranding itself as “Kiavi” as it looks to expand into providing lending options for real estate investors.

The company said the name Kiavi is derived from the Italian word “chiave”, which means “key” in English.

The company says it has seen a big jump in demand for real estate investor financing in the market and that it wants to support the sector, especially by creating more opportunities for investment in the USA’s aging housing stock.

It said that over 65% of America’s homes today are 30-years old or older. By providing investors with better access to funding, it hopes they’ll be able to carry out much needed renovations of some of that stock and deliver more “move-in-ready homes” and help to alleviate housing shortages afflicting many parts of the country.

Kiavi explained in a blog post it will use artificial intelligence-based analytics software to help its investor customers make smarter investment decisions based on data.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done to build a technology platform designed specifically for today’s residential real estate investor and to have assembled an industry-leading team to serve our customers,” says Michael Bourque, CEO of Kiavi. “As the company transitions to Kiavi, management’s goal is to continue expanding the tools available to investors across the real estate investment life cycle. We believe there is a tremendous opportunity to bring technology and data-driven insights to the entire process.”

In 2019, as demand for single-family homes and rentals grew, the company expanded its offerings to include rental loans to assist investors with strategies to buy, renovate, and rent out move-in-ready homes. The demand for single-family rental homes has only grown since the pandemic.

Established in 2013, LendingHome has funded more than $7.8 billion in loans across 35,000 projects nationwide.