Luxury car maker Bentley is building branded, high-end residences

Bentley Motors is taking advantage of the red hot housing market by putting its branding on a luxury apartment project. The luxury automaker is partnering with Dezer Development on the Bentley Residences condominium in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Construction on the first-ever Bentley-branded residential tower in the world will begin in 2023, the company said. It explained that it’s working with specially commissioned architects and the developer to translate its luxury car design into a “residential experience”. Each of the residences within the tower will have its own in-unit, multi-car garage and a patented car Dezervator, or car elevator.

Bentley will open a 12,000-square-foot sales gallery later this month in order to try and pre-sell the 216 private beachfront residences that make up the building.

Units start at $4.2 million, and each one will come with its own individual balcony swimming pool, an unobstructed view of the ocean and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, the company said.

“Bentley Residences will be a true branding experience from the unseen details to the unique way the buyers will be able to go home,” said Gil Dezer, president of Dezer Development. “Having four parking spaces adjacent to your unit with a swimming pool is a game-changer.”

The Bentley Residences tower is expected to open in 2026.

Dezer Development has a history of partnering with automakers. It also created the Porsche Design Tower, a 60-story luxury residential skyscraper in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., that was built in 2017.