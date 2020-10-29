Luxury condos are offering access to doctors as an amenity

by

Some luxury condo developers have found a new hook for buyers with the offer of wellness programs for residents that provide exclusive access to doctors.

Wellness has long been a feature of luxury developments, but in recent months with coronavirus on everybody’s lips, it has been given much more focus.

Now, the developers of Ritz-Carlton Residences at Miami Beach have hit upon the idea of offering residents an exclusive, one-year membership to the private medical practice of celebrity cardiologist, nutritionist and author of The South Beach Diet, Dr. Arthur Agatston. The membership is worth around $12,000, and those who sign up for the program will receive access to Agatson’s top physicians. The program also includes house calls if necessary, unlimited 24-hour access to physicians by phone, same day in-office visits, a customized personal wellness plan, coordination and scheduling for all specialty physician appointments and procedures, and more besides.

The 126-unit Ritz-Carlton Residences offers units starting at $2 million, with the most exclusive ones priced at a cool $40 million.

Another Florida home builder, CC Holmes, is providing residents at two of its developments an exclusive partnership with Baptist Health South Florida. Those who buy a home at one of the participating developments will gain immediate access to Baptist Health’s Care on Demand virtual healthcare services. Single-family homes and townhomes in the two developments start at a much more reasonable $230,000.

“We strive to create exceptional places to live that offer conveniences and uncommon luxuries,” Andres Miyares, chief operating officer at CC Homes, told The New York Post. “So we are offering our home buyers premium access to this cutting-edge medical technology.”

It’s not just residences that are getting exclusive access to doctors though. In July, Boca Raton, Florida-based commercial real estate firm Crocker Partners hired a new director of environmental health to help it navigate through the pandemic and keep its workers healthy. It appointed Dr. Walter Okoroanyanwu, a medical professional with experience in health care and infectious diseases, to help the company develop a health program for employees.