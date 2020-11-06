Major Reasons to Live in Palm Springs

by

If you are looking for affordable, luxury, and great weather living, look no further than the Southern Californian city of Palm Springs.

Of course, you have probably heard of Palm Springs as a spa or golf destination, but there is so much more that this desert gem offers people who move here.

Continue reading to learn and See more about the many reasons why Palm Springs should be at the top of your list of possible new homes if you and your family are thinking about finding a new place to sow your oats.

It’s a wonderful place to live

It’s as simple as that! Thanks to its low-cost budget and five-star lifestyle (thanks in part to the actual five-star restaurants and hotels that speckle its city limits), there is no doubt that you will enjoy living here. Sure, it gets hot in the summertime, but the heat is dry and comfortable and the winters, falls and springs are simply divine.

Great lifestyle

You might only think that you will feel at home here if you love playing golf, but there is so much more than Palm Springs offers. From top hiking destinations to incredible museums and other cultural landmarks, there is no shortage of things to do for fun here in Palm Springs.

Incredible diversity

While Palm Springs may seem like a place that mostly attracts senior citizens, the community is growing and getting much younger year by year. Young families and even some young celebrities have chosen to call this desert oasis home. On top of that, Palm Springs prides itself on being inclusive and welcoming to all different kinds of people no matter their race, religion, or orientation.

It’s close to multiple cities

You might feel concerned about moving out to the boonies, but Palm Springs is anything but that. On top of its bustling and growing local community, it is also incredibly close to multiple major metropolises. Los Angeles and San Diego are both just a couple of hours away via car and Las Vegas is just a bit further away across the desert. Whether you have to go into work to one of these major cities or simply want to be sure that you can get that big city lifestyle every once in a while, you will absolutely not feel as though you are missing out in Palm Springs.

The real estate is thriving

This is probably one of the things that matters most to you if you are looking to make a sound real estate investment. The market in Palm Springs is thriving, as evidenced by the fact that the average days that a house is on market is just five! Better yet, the average price of a home is just about $350,000, which means that you can really make your dollar stretch in Palm Springs.

On top of that, you will be able to find new homes with the most modern amenities including solar panels, in-ground solar-heated pools, and spectacular views of the desert mountains that line the city.