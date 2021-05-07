Helpful Hacks To Make Moving Comfortable

by

Are you planning on upgrading to a bigger home in a centrally-located and posh neighborhood? Or perhaps, you’re leaving behind your hometown in favor of a quieter, more peaceful life in the suburbs?

Either way, planning a move is perhaps one of the most hectic or stressful ordeals one has to tackle in life. It’s true; there’s nothing easy about packing away your entire life and saying goodbye to a place you called home. The stress and anxiety that accompany the moving process may dim our enthusiasm for a new home.

If you approach this arduous and laborious process with disdain and negativity, it is bound to end in chaos. Naturally, the goal is to make moving comfortable by minimizing stress and managing all chores and activities efficiently. So, how should you plan a stress-free and efficient move to enjoy a smooth transition to your new home?

We’ve compiled some helpful hacks to make your move comfortable and convenient.

Organize Your Chores

Organizing your thoughts, chores, and responsibilities with a detailed checklist is the best way to start any project. You have to manage a million things before moving to your new home. For instance, pack and store all belongings, transfer utility bills, mailing addresses, and hire a reliable professional.

Preparing a checklist will help you set milestones and deadlines and delegate chores amongst family and friends. Delegation is of the essence when it comes to pulling off a stress-free and efficient move. A checklist will map out everyone’s responsibilities and chores, so everything is packed and shipped without any inefficiencies, damages, and delays.

Mission Declutter

Are you planning on taking all your junk and chaos to your new home? Carrying unwanted furniture, old appliances, and broken equipment will only clutter up your garage and attic. Instead of turning your prime real estate into a warehouse for your clutter, why not invest in a budget-friendly storage solution?

Moving is a fabulous opportunity to declutter your home, belongings, and your life. As the wise Marie Kondo explains, discard everything that doesn’t bring you joy. There’s no reason to carry furniture, fixtures, and appliances that don’t serve a purpose in your life. Instead of storing these items in a disorderly manner, use that space to add quality to your lifestyle.

We advise homeowners to invest in a temperature-controlled storage unit to store all unwanted items they don’t wish to discard. In the long run, the expense is always more worthwhile living amidst clutter and chaos.

Setting Priorities While Packing

When faced with the enormously hectic and emotionally burdensome task of packing up your entire life, be sure to set priorities. The process may appear riddled with distractions, such as your dusty-old college yearbook, childhood photographs, and wedding albums. It’s crucial to get past these distractions by setting priorities and realistic deadlines.

It’s wise to embrace the room-by-room approach that priorities each room based on its significance to sustain your lifestyle. Simply put, start by packing the least essential room in your home, such as the garage, attic, and basement. Here’s a brilliant opportunity to declutter your storage spaces and closets before you start packing.

In most homes, dining rooms, drawing rooms, guest bedrooms, entertaining spaces, and entryways are the least essential living spaces. Start by packing away these rooms and storing all the delicate items such as crockery, antiques, family heirlooms, and decorations with care. You can gradually work your way to the most important rooms, primarily the master bedroom, nursery, and kitchen.

Most homeowners like to maintain a functional kitchen until the last hour, especially with toddlers and tiny infants. We advise you to pack away all the decorations and items that don’t sustain your lifestyle before attacking the essential amenities.

Labelling & Listicles

We all detest the vicious cycles of finding what went in which box while settling into a new home. New environments bring new challenges, but here’s one challenge that you can eliminate!

Preparing labels and lists for all your cardboard boxes and cartons will work wonders at reducing your effort. The idea is to paste labels and lists on every carton, outlining the designated room and items packed inside. This strategy will prevent unnecessary damages, prompting the moving professionals to handle delicate items with care.

When you arrive at your new home, you can start unpacking the relevant boxes to set up each room with ease. Creating labels and lists may seem like another addition to a long list of tasks, but it will prove worthwhile.

Hiring the Right People

It’s common for homeowners to hire professional movers, electrical technicians, cleaners, and other service providers. Be sure to connect with fully licensed professionals and carry insurance to ensure the safety of your belongings.

Hiring the right people is crucial so you can entrust all responsibilities and chores in skilled hands. Having reliable professionals on board makes the process more convenient and less stressful.

Don’t Stress Yourself

Nothing good ever comes out of stress and anxiety. Stress riddles the body with toxic hormones, such as cortisol, which absorb our energies and invite chaos into our minds. The transition ahead is physically and mentally stressful. But overthinking and letting anxiety course through your veins will not make it easier.

Planning, setting milestones and priorities will help you stay focused systematically. Hiring reliable and respected professionals, such as handymen and moving professionals, will make the process simpler and straightforward.

Pro Tips

You can also use an onsite storage container to help store some of your clutter or to begin staging your move to the new home.

The best way to help reduce the stress of moving is to simply have someone else do it for you. With a little research, you can find the best moving companies in your area. They can pack up everything for you, move the items to your new home, then unpack it all for you too.

Conclusion

Moving to a new home is a beautiful and exciting chapter in your life. Don’t allow the emotional and physical stress of planning and executing a move to deter you from celebrating this moment. Embrace the challenges of the process with a well-planned and realistic action plan that minimizes hassles and maximizes efficiency.