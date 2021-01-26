Marina Palms Aventura a Great Place for Living

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Miami is one of the most important industrial and cultural centers in the United States. The city’s calling card is the delightful Atlantic Ocean wharf. It attracts both locals and tourists.

Marina Palms Aventura Overview

Marina Palms Aventura is a luxurious residential and marine complex in the north of Miami. It was founded in 2017 by Plaza Group and DevStar Group. The building is one of the best in terms of design and quality.

The Intracoastal project consists of two 25-story high towers and the boat pier for 110 places. Both towers comprise 438 luxurious condominiums in total.

Marina Palms Listings

Currently, the North Miami Marina Palms offers 89 condos for sale and 20 for rent. The price range is from $259,000 to $5 million for sale and from $3,500 to $7,200 for rent.

Each condominium has high ceilings, exclusive Italian cabinetry of high quality, quartz kitchen surfaces, a spacious wardrobe, an extensive bathtub, quality kitchen appliances, a private terrace, and more.

Amenities

North Miami Beach owns 6 condos and home residence for sale and rent. But it is Marina Palm Aventura that is the most profitable club for wealthy people in terms of value for money.

The complex offers several amenities for all residents:

Parking

Business center

Spa

Fitness center

Garage

Pool

The security is provided by day-and-night security of the building, protected parking, smoke detectors in all rooms, and fully-protected elevators and entry.

Moreover, Maria Palm Aventura is pet-friendly. You can live in the residence with your cat, dog, or another pet. For animals, there is a spa service within the tower.

Additional Info

You may always view the floor plans and current sale and rent offers on the website. If you need more info, call (786) 751-5111 or request details by filling in the form