Matterport buys VHT Studios, adding high-end photography to its listing marketing suite

Virtual tour software provider Matterport said this week it has acquired VHT Studios, a move that allows it to offer high-end photography alongside its virtual tours, drone imagery, floors plans and other marketing services.

VHT Studios is a well-known provider of visual media services, thus it seems like a great fit for Matterport’s 3D Digital Twin platform. In an announcement, Matterport said the acquisition will make it easier for real estate agents to create a comprehensive marketing package for their listings when the new features become available later this year.

Matterport Chief Executive RJ Pittman said it made sense to unite his company’s offerings with those of VHT Studios, as it will reimagine the existing fragmented process for brokers and agents to list properties, and buyers to come and view them.

“We are not only excited for how we can transform the customer experience in the real estate industry, but also how we can apply VHT Studio’s expertise to our growing enterprise business as demand for digital twin technology continues to surge,” he added.

Brian Balduf, CEO of VHT Studios, said the deal marries two complementary services in the real estate market. He pointed out that it makes sense to do so, because in today’s hot market buyers have to move very quickly. In most cases, he added, they will only have one opportunity – or less – to see a home in person before it goes under contract.

“A listing that features high-quality digital content and immersive 3D technology is a transformative experience that empowers buyers to make more confident decisions faster,” Balduf continued.” Together, we believe our services can help move more purchase decisions online by combining rich property information and the ability to virtually inspect, measure and experience a space from anywhere, anytime, as many times as needed.”

Matterport said in its announcement that it will continue to beef up its services, with plans to add new tools that cater to the commercial real estate, travel, hospitality and retail sectors.