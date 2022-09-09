Matterport Pro3 Ups the Ante on Virtual Walkthroughs

by

The value of being able to view properties online has always been high. Real estate professionals know that property listings with attractive pictures invariably get lots of attention, after all. Even better is when an online listing offers the ability for house hunters to enjoy a “virtual walkthrough” of the property using newer technologies, as this offers an even interactive experience that you can’t get with even the best static pictures.

For some time, the industry leader for virtual property walkthroughs has been Matterport, a 3D camera manufacturer that specializes in replicating real-world spaces in photorealistic 3D that can then be explored by users. Matterport has become the go-to for the real estate industry because of its quality and ease of use – and now, the company has just taken things a step further with their new Pro3 3D capture camera.

What the Pro3 Brings to Property Walkthroughs

Matterport’s selection of cameras and accessories is already quite robust; the company offers a range of different devices. These range from the cameras themselves to mobile-ready motorized axis mounts for smartphones for DIY 3D capture. Matterport even offers a concierge-level capture service where trained professionals will come to your location and perform 3D capturing for you, meaning there’s a level of service for every budget.

The Pro3, as the latest entry into the Matterport lineup, is a major leap forward. Room captures take less than 20 seconds with the new camera, which means creating a digital 3D twin of a property will take much less time than it has in the past. Larger spaces are more easily scanned as well, thanks to the device’s integrated 100-meter LiDAR sensing range. Plus, the Pro3’s 20-megapixel sensor is as good at capturing images indoors as it is out, and in a variety of lighting conditions.

The Downside? High Cost

All this cutting-edge technology does come with a hefty price tag, however. Matterport lists the Pro3’s MSRP starting at $5,995, and that’s just the base model. The deluxe Pro3 “Acceleration Kit”, which comes fully equipped with all the bells and whistles you need to streamline your room scans even further, will set you back an additional $2,000 for a full price of $7,995.

This does, of course, price many smaller-scale real estate professionals right out of the market. However, for real estate agencies with deep enough pockets, the Pro3 is an investment that will clearly pay for itself many times over, thanks to the incredibly detailed 3D scans it can take of properties. IN fact, 74 percent of agents who use Matterport report earning more listings because they can offer virtual tours and walkthroughs to house hunters.



Still too high a price to pay? Matterport’s capture services are a much more accessible way to use the platform. As of now, the company is only using their slightly older Pro2 camera for these services, but this may change with time. Either way, leveraging Matterport is an excellent way to up your online property listings!