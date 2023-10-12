Matterport's AI Integration: A Game Changer for the Real Estate Industry

Matterport has been known as a leading provider of 3D capture technology for years, easily making them a darling of the real estate sector that many professionals rely on. Now, the company recently announced a major update to its services featuring AI integration. This update looks to be a major game changer for the real estate industry, as it will enable agents and brokers to create more immersive and informative listings, attract more qualified buyers, and close deals faster.

The Many Ways Matterport is Leveraging AI Integration

Matterport never rests on its laurels when it comes to its 3D imaging technologies. Here are some of the ways in which Matterport's new AI integration is revolutionizing the real estate industry:

Automated measurements and layouts: Matterport's AI can now automatically generate accurate measurements and layouts of properties. This is a huge time-saver for agents and brokers, as it eliminates the need to manually measure and sketch every room. The AI-generated measurements and layouts can also be used to create floor plans and virtual tours, which can be used to market properties to buyers.

Smart tagging: Matterport's AI can also be used to automatically identify and tag features in properties, such as bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and living rooms. This makes it easier for buyers to find the information they are looking for when viewing a listing.

Property insights: Matterport's AI can also be used to generate insights about properties, such as the square footage of each room, the age of the roof, and the value of the property. This information can be used by agents and brokers to price properties accurately and to market them to the right buyers.

Even More Potential On The Horizon

In addition to these features, Matterport's AI integration is also being used to develop new and innovative products and services for the real estate industry that could provide even more potential wins. Look at Matterport’s development of a new tool that will allow buyers to virtually stage properties before they go on the market. This will help buyers visualize how a property would look with different furniture and décor, which can help them make a more informed decision about whether or not to purchase the property.

Overall, Matterport's AI integration is a game changer for the real estate industry. It’s poised to enable agents and brokers to create more immersive and informative listings, attract more qualified buyers, and close deals faster. This can be used to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of real estate professionals. It is also helping to create a more immersive and informative experience for buyers and investors.

What Does the Future Hold?

As AI technology continues to develop, we can only expect to see even more innovative ways to use Matterport's AI integration in the real estate industry. Imagine a world where Matterport develops a new tool that will allow buyers to virtually tour properties in person, for example. Such a tool would help buyers get a better sense of a property before they visit it in person, which can save them time and money.

No matter which way you slice it, Matterport's AI integration is a significant step forward for the real estate industry. It’s enabling agents, brokers, investors, and buyers to work more efficiently and effectively. With the real estate market constantly changing due to external economic forces, every bit of advantage you can get as a real estate professional will go a long way toward cementing your success.