McGuireWoods Latest Marque Tenant for Hines’ Texas Tower

The international law firm McGuireWoods has leased Houston-based Hines’ Texas Tower offices, according to reports. This is another big win for Hines, which is signing on tenants for their 47-story, 1 million-square-foot development.
McGuireWoods is the latest big-name tenant to lease offices in the complex owned and developed by Hines and partners Ivanhoe Cambridge. The tower, under construction by Providence, Rhode Island-based Gilbane Building Co., is scheduled to be fully completed later this year.
Designed by New Haven, Connecticut-based Pelli Clarke Pelli, Texas Tower offers a unique skyline panorama for tenants. The tower also includes special “pop-out” areas on each floor for interesting work areas that have 180 views of the city. The building also has two nature terraces, a “City Room” with floor-to-ceiling windows, and chic and useful retail spaces.
Hines also has its headquarters in the new tower and has already signed on the DLA Piper and Vinson & Elkins law firms. Now, with the signing of the 11-year lease with McGuireWoods, Texas Tower now stands at 42% leased.
A month ago Chicago-based What If Syndicate announced leasing 8,400 square feet of retail space in Texas Tower. Etta, a neighborhood restaurant serving wood-fired dishes inspired by two Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant, will occupy 6,410 square feet alone Texas Avenue. A second, yet-to-be-announced What If Syndicate restaurant will occupy 2,000 square feet in the pavilion area.
