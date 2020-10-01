Metal Home Construction: Where You Should Use Metals In Your Home

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Metals are lustrous, ductile, malleable materials that are good conductors of heat, electricity, and high reflectivity of light. Metallic materials are excellent and reliable in home construction because of their durability and strength to form structural components, pipework, cladding materials, and other features.

While building a dream home, many people are usually unaware of the right materials to use and end up making many repairs after using the wrong ones. Whether you’re building a glasshouse or any other type of house, the use of metals can’t be ignored; metals aren’t affected by bad weather and hence give better results.

Durability, sustainability, and aesthetic functions are part of the advantages metals have against other home building materials. Are you planning on using metals in your home construction and repairs? Here are six places where you can use them:

Gates

The gate in a home is the first point of contact for both homeowners and guests; aesthetics and security are key factors that should be considered when choosing a gate. If you’re building homes out of metals, then you should consider using wrought iron for your construction.

Wrought iron is a type of metal that is strong and has long durability. With wrought metal gates, the homeowners have an enhanced sense of security, and the home is less accessible to strangers. Homeowners can also decide whom to let in and out of their homes, and how the structure should be.

An extended lifespan, which prevents repair, is another added advantage of using metal in home construction. Wrought iron is also used because it’s easily bent into attractive shapes to make the gates beautiful and more decorative in the home environment.

Roofs

The roof is a significant part of a home as it protects the house and its occupants against the weather and other environmental elements. A metal roof is the most popular and common type of roofing due to its durability.

Although copper is mostly used in cars because of its ability to conduct heat and electricity very well, it’s also a good choice for roofing new homes.

The copper form of metal provides an economically lasting solution to roofing due to its low maintenance, toughness, and affordability. It’s used to achieve strong results while simultaneously covering the home and protecting the house’s occupants. To add to its practicality, a copper roof, when properly installed, doesn’t require any painting.

Kitchens

The kitchen is an essential space, and its importance can’t be overemphasized when building a dream house.

A lot of aspects of human health depend on the kitchen, and the use of metal prevents germs from building up and reduces the risk of sickness. Using stainless steel shows a significant reduction in rusts and stain. A strong metal such as stainless steel also adds to the attractiveness of a kitchen.

Doors

A door is the entrance and exit point within a home, and every homeowner needs doors that are secured, durable, and offer aesthetic value. Aluminum steel is a type of metal known for its ability to combine metals, making it conducive for indoor construction.

More so, aluminum steel is a durable and robust material that assures homeowners the security of their property. Its strength and versatility make it one of the most used and trustworthy metal materials for doors.

Windows

Windows reflect the outer and inner parts and the structure of any home or building. Although woods are a good choice for window construction, it’s nonetheless subjected to environmental elements and termite attacks. Besides, wood windows aren’t as durable as metal windows; this is why you should consider metals such as lead or iron when doing window construction.

Using lead or iron as window frames can help you get a more durable result. More so, lead is a suitable material used to hold in place the glass in windows. It also has a decorative function, which adds to the window’s aesthetics in a home environment.

Staircases

Staircases are found in many homes. Building a strong, safe, and durable staircase requires the use of strong metals. Before metals, homeowners used wood to build stairs, which often led to several injuries and quick repairs.

However, with metals such as carbon steel, homeowners can rest assured that their staircases are safe.

Conclusion

Metals have gained more popularity in home construction in recent decades. The rise in demand for metals in home construction is due to its durability, security, and malleability. Despite its popularity, most homeowners don’t usually know where and how to use metal in their homes. Metals can be used for doors, windows, gates, roofs, staircases, and in the kitchen. If you’ve been thinking about using metal in your home, now is the time to make the best decision for your dream house.

Photo by Roman Serdyuk on Unsplash