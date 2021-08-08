Moderne Ventures Closes a Second Fund of $200M

by

What about Moderne Ventures sewing up a new $200 million fund to invest in real estate finance, insurance, and home services?

According to the news, returning partners like AvalonBay Communities, Camden Property Trust, Greystar, JBG SMITH, Oaktree Capital Management, Realogy, and others have put founder Constance Freedman’s firm deep into the big time.

Screen capture via Youtube and Falk Marques Group: Interviews With Women in Private Equity

An early-stage venture capital firm, Moderne Ventures now has a vast network of execs stretched across key investment sectors targeting promising startups. The Moderne Ventures Fund II comes following early Moderne Ventures successes like Better Mortgage, Hippo Insurance, Homesnap, and other wins. The firm has had three IPOs and many financing moves so far this year.

Through a new initiative called “Moderne Passport,” Freedman’s firm hopes to link budding startups with her company’s network over more than 700 industry decision-makers keen to benefit from the services the startups provide. Back in April, the firm announced having added seven key companies into its 2021 Passport Program. In that news, the following companies entered the six-month industry immersion program providing education, exposure, and relationships to drive customer growth.

JoyHub (Joyhub.io) – Culver City, CA: An AI-driven data aggregation and business intelligence platform for owners and operators of apartments and rental properties.

Kaiyo (Kaiyo.com) – New York, NY: A full-service marketplace for gently-used furniture committed to great design, exceptional care, and a more sustainable planet.

Peek (Peek.us) – New York, NY: Virtual leasing solution focused on digitizing the leasing experience through interactive tours, analytics, content management and marketing tools.

Piñata (Pinata.ai) – New York, NY: A platform designed to reduce accounts receivable, increase on-time payments, and shape resident behavior through rewards and credit programs.

MotoRefi (Motorefi.com) – Arlington, VA: Simple, transparent auto refinancing. MotoRefi helps car owners save up to $100 per month on their car payments.

Tailorbird (Tailorbirdhomes.com) – Princeton, New Jersey: Tailorbird creates speed-to-market for multifamily owners and property managers by eliminating four months from a typical value-add strategy.

Trash Butler (Trashbutler.com) – Tampa, FL: Doorstep trash & recycling powered by exceptional customer service.

According to the current announcements by Moderne Ventures, the firm intends to leverage the fund investing in more startups that are “reshaping real estate, home services, and other industries.” The firm’s founder was also quoted saying:

“The Fund and the Moderne Passport Program often brings companies from outside the industry into it and creates opportunities for startup technologies ranging from enterprise SaaS companies to AI platforms and robotics to enter our markets and help transform them.”

Launched back in 2015, Modern Ventures is led by founder Constance Freedman and her partner Liza Benson. Previous investments include home-services startup Porch — which went public in December.