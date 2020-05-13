Moving Abroad: How To Bring All Your Essentials To Your New Home

by

For many, moving abroad to start a new job or a new life can be an exciting time. There are so many new things to look forward to, so much change, and so many adventures await. There are a number of things to attend to such as paperwork, visa applications, money conversion, car shipping, contracts, house rentals, clothes, and appliances that you need to ship out.

As your to-do list gets longer and the anxiety heightens, the entire event can become overwhelming. As you pack up your things and think about your new home, it is important to understand that you do not need to bring everything. Trying to cram everything into your bags can only result in lots of stress and overweight baggage.

If you are not quite sure what to take with you and what to leave behind, no worries. This article summarizes the most essential considerations about what to bring when you are moving overseas. Additionally, it also offers helpful guides when looking into real estate abroad.

Essentials for consideration

Before you pack your things, think about the essentials that you should bring. To guide your decisions, use the following criteria:

Duration : How long are you sure to stay in the new country? Are you planning to live there permanently? Is this a temporary work arrangement? Or is this a “let’s see where it goes and whether we like it there” kind of move?

: How long are you sure to stay in the new country? Are you planning to live there permanently? Is this a temporary work arrangement? Or is this a “let’s see where it goes and whether we like it there” kind of move? Restrictions : What are the country’s restrictions on the things that you want to bring? How much will you spend on import taxes, fees, and the like? Every country has its own set of rules; make sure you properly research everything beforehand.

: What are the country’s restrictions on the things that you want to bring? How much will you spend on import taxes, fees, and the like? Every country has its own set of rules; make sure you properly research everything beforehand. Climate : What is the climate in the place where you are going? Are there things that you will no longer need to bring because of the climate there? Will you need to buy climate-appropriate clothes or devices?

: What is the climate in the place where you are going? Are there things that you will no longer need to bring because of the climate there? Will you need to buy climate-appropriate clothes or devices? Facilities : Will you have accommodations ready when you get there? Will you be sharing a space with someone? Will you be provided appliances or do you need to buy or bring your own?

: Will you have accommodations ready when you get there? Will you be sharing a space with someone? Will you be provided appliances or do you need to buy or bring your own? Electricals: What is the voltage of electrical outlets used in your destination? What plugs do outlets generally require over there? Are plug adaptors necessary to charge your laptop, desktop, mobile phone, external battery, shaver, and other personal devices? Is it more cost-efficient to bring electrical appliances or to buy them when you get there?

When you have thought about these things, it’s time to start packing your essentials.

Taking your car abroad

If you are thinking of bringing your car with you, there are some elements that you should look into to ensure a smooth journey. For instance, to make your life easier, consider a car shipping company that offers the following:

Door-to-door delivery

Insurance

International shipping

Open and enclosed trailers

Instant online pricing

It is definitely a plus if they offer last-minute car shipments, require no initial deposit, and insurance is included in the total charges. Different car shipping companies offer different price packages. Consider your budget and find one that suits you best.

Finding a home abroad

It’s not easy to find a home abroad if you’re still currently in another country. However, having your own home will save you costs on hotel accommodations. Some things to help you virtually scout for a house are the following:

First, think about the duration of your stay there. Are you moving in permanently? Or is this a temporary arrangement?

Hire a local lawyer to help you learn what is your rights as a real estate owner in another country. Since there are many things to consider such as titles, deeds, and ownership rights, it is important to get ahead of things by knowing the law. Take also the time to know about the law for expatriates. There are certain things that you might not be able to do or own if you are not a native of the land.

If there are certain facilities that you prefer to be close to then you have to take that into consideration when buying a house abroad. Do you need to be near the airport for your travels? Or do you prefer being near the groceries?

Lastly, if you know of other expatriates in the country, it is best to seek real advice from them. Since they’re quite familiar with the country, they will be able to give

much-needed advice to help you start on the right foot.

Takeaways

Moving abroad is not easy, but it can be a fun adventure. Remember to pack all your essentials and divide them into your carry-on baggage, your luggage, and the ones that you will ship out via air or land. The key points summarized in this article should help you get started on your way towards better decisions about moving your stuff overseas, and if you decide to stay, on finding the best real-estate options for your new home.