How to Buy and Sell Property When Relocating for Work

Relocating for work can be both exciting and stressful. One of the key elements you will have to deal with to permanently transfer from one place to another is buying and selling property. To make the task easier, check out the following expert advice.

Ask Your Employer About a Relocation Package

If you are transferring within your present company to a new location, you may be able to take advantage of a relocation package. Talk to your employer about the possibility of relocation packages and benefits. Your company could help with the cost of the move, or it could provide temporary accommodation or provide reimbursements for your moving costs.

Your company may work with a relocation management company to make the process of relocating run smoothly and efficiently. Corporate relocation companies like ARC Relocation facilitate not only housing but also all other relocation services required to move from one location to another. As a transferee, ARC Relocation would assign you a Single Point of Contact Relocation Counselor who is supported by an internal team for each element of the relocation. That means you will be safe in the hands of a professional who can help you with selling and buying properties and other relocation services.

Be Realistic About Your Present Home’s Price to Sell Fast

Relocating will often mean you have to sell your existing home quickly. But to do so, you may have to sell for a lower price. That is not necessarily a bad thing. If a lower price enables you to sell your property fast, you need to consider it. Otherwise, you could fall into the trap of borrowing money to buy your new home while you wait for your old property to sell. That can cost you more in the long run, so weigh up your options and finances to find the best solution for you.

Work Out Your Financial Position

Once your home is on the market, you will have an idea of how much it will sell for. You are then in a position to work out your financial position so you can know how much you can afford to spend on your new home. The purchase price could be the same cost as the property you are selling, or you may wish to take some money out of the sale to spend on other relocation expenses. The area in which you are selling and the place to which you are moving will contribute to how much it costs to buy and sell.

Calculate your financial status to figure out how much you can spend on your new home. Once you have a ballpark figure for how much your current home will sell for, subtract the following costs to determine your home sale proceeds:

· Agent commission

· Taxes

· Local fees

· Attorney fees

· The remaining balance of your mortgage

The remaining amount is the approximate amount you will receive in profit from your home sale. You can then weigh up the cost of living in your new location and begin searching for properties.