Moving House On A Budget: 5 Tips To Make It A Reality

Favorite books. Pleasant curly-haired girl packing a pile of books into a big box before moving out of the room in the dormitory

Moving bills can quickly add up and exert undue financial strain. However, you can make it happen even on a budget. All you need to do is cut some unnecessary expenses. The good thing about drafting a budget is that it helps you prioritize your priorities.

According to statistics, 27.1 million Americans relocated in 2021, representing an eighth of the U.S. population. On average, the cost of moving in the United States ranges between USD $800 to USD$2,500. The cost depends on the average number of miles covered during relocation and the volume of your possessions. However, worry not, as there are ways to cut down your moving costs.

Here are five sure-fire tips to reduce expenses when moving:

Plan Ahead Of The Moving Day

The first order of business should be strategizing on your move. The earlier you start preparing, the better. You can begin by listing the number of things you must do during the moving process in a checklist. Some crucial things to note include the following:

Drafting your moving budget

House hunting

Researching moving companies

Sorting out your belongings

Packing

Taking measurements of the new home

Changing your address

Once you have everything you need on a to-do list, it becomes easier to schedule the moving date. You also can ask several service providers for their quotations and select the most affordable. This way, you won't rush through the process and incur emergency expenses you hadn't planned for.

Move On Weekdays

Most people are free over the weekends and will probably plan their moving days over that time. On this account, most movers are engaged and busy. You might also have to pay more due to the increased demand for their services.

As such, it’d be best if you consider moving over the weekdays rather than weekends. You can ask for a day off work to plan for the move. Alternatively, you can ask a friend for help with the moving logistics if your work schedule is tight.

Shop For Affordable Moving Quotes

When moving, every dime is essential. You can save on moving fees by comparing price quotes from various movers. This way, you’ll get the lowest rates and have the chance to compare several prices. But remember not to compromise on the safety of your goods while aiming to lower costs. Ensure the vehicle for moving your goods and the handlers are reliable.

Sometimes, it might be wiser to work with a company offering their services at a slightly higher price but with guaranteed safety of your belongings. If a moving company quotes unbelievably low prices far below the average market ranges, you may want to proceed with caution and thoroughly investigate their service delivery. Otherwise, you might lose your precious possessions in the name of saving on expenses.

Do Not Buy Excessive Packing Boxes

You need to pack your belongings for ease of transportation. However, you don't have to buy packing boxes for every item. Get creative and use available workarounds such as towels and sheets to wrap your belongings.

You can also use old cartons or other packing materials like shopping and sisal bags to carry the items. Ask around from friends and neighbors for old boxes that are no longer in use. Also, your workplace can be a gold mine of packages, especially if you've recently purchased bulky office supplies. Borrow those too. The trick is in how well you pack the items.

Alternatively, rent your packing supplies. Some stores rent out plastic packing kits. Note that you'll have a deadline on when to return the kits. You'd better return them before the deadline. Otherwise, you'll end up paying some fees, hence incurring more charges.

Hire Movers By The Hour

You can save on moving costs if the process is fast. However, this depends on how far your new home is from the old place. If it takes the moving company less than an hour to get to the place, don't hire them for a whole day. If you've already packed, you'll reduce the time they might spend packing. They only help with loading and unloading. Hiring hourly movers will help you significantly cut costs. However, ensure you contact reputable movers. This way, you can be sure they'll handle your items carefully to avoid breakages and damage.

Conclusion It's possible to move on a budget and make the entire process less stressful. Although moving expenses add up quickly, you can significantly cut costs by preparing in advance for the day. Put your finances together and create a budget, stipulating how much you intend to spend on the process. If you hire movers, use the ways highlighted above to cut costs. Don't forget to use a checklist, so you don't forget anything essential.