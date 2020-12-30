5 Tips to Make Moving Less Stressful

by

There are not many things quite as stressful as moving into a new home. First, you have to deal with the physical hassle of packing and moving, and then learn your way around your new neighborhood. This can be a lot for someone who has a day job and other daily activities to take care of. If you are struggling to figure out a quick and hassle-free way to move to your new home or apartment, these simple tips might come in handy for you:

Hire a reputable moving company

The moving company you entrust with packing, transporting, and unpacking your goods should have moving experience and the right equipment to handle all your items carefully. Reputable companies such as Rainbow Movers offer that as well as service flexibility, making it possible to obtain their services regardless of the amount of stuff you are moving. Paying attention to company choice is particularly important if you are moving on a budget.

Use smaller boxes

Some large items such as electronics and kitchen appliances may require large boxes, but it’s wise to go with smaller ones whenever possible. Smaller boxes are easier to manage and occupy a smaller space as they are easier to fill. What’s more, they let you pack different items separately, increasing the convenience of unpacking and decreasing the risk of breakages.

Only carry what you need

Since costs are heavily dependent on the amount of stuff you move, those small things you don’t need may add up to swell your moving costs and potentially force you to cross your budget frame. The best way to ensure you don’t move clutter is to sort your belongings ahead of time. Go through your drawers, closets, and study desk and get rid of everything you won’t need in your new apartment or home.

Understand your move-out responsibilities

Landlords are different, and some may want to take advantage of simple mistakes to penalize you. When moving, ask about everything that is expected of you, especially regarding the condition in which you can leave the house. Some landlords hire people to clean after a tenant vacates, while others expect you to do it before moving. You may also want to ask if you need to remove nails and fill the holes they leave behind. Also, make sure to schedule an inspection with your landlord, so they can pinpoint damage, if any, and tell you how much deposit you should expect back.

Know what’s inside each box

If you have moved before, you probably know that unpacking can be as exhausting as packing, and oftentimes, the difficulty of unpacking will have a lot to do with your packing approach. You can make work easier for yourself by labeling each box so you know what it encloses. It may also help if you keep items that belong to the same room together.

Endnote

These are some of the simple ways to make moving easy and fun. The most important thing is to know what you want and seek the help of a moving company with a reliable track record.