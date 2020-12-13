Moving With PODS: How Much Does it Cost to Rent a POD

by

What to Know About Renting a POD

Are you considering making your move with a POD? The popularity of using PODS storage containers for moving has affected the whole industry. This has led to other companies using the term “PODS” when referring to their moving containers, with legal action following.

Choosing PODS rental containers is more than just a popular choice; it can offer a lot when moving from home to home. Let’s look at the costs and issues involved when moving with PODS, including pricing and other essential information to know.

How Much Will a POD Rental Cost?

PODS Pricing Guide

The cost of PODS rental is naturally going to be unique to your exact requirements. We’ll take a look at the average prices for a move to give you an idea of how much PODS cost.

When moving with PODS, average costs will be over $3,000. Though, there will be a considerable amount of variation in what you actually pay. For example, a small apartment move of around 100 miles will cost more than $800. Though if you need to move to the other side of the country from a 5 bedroom house, you could be looking at a bill of nearly $6,000.

Factors Affecting the Cost of Moving With PODS

One of the big deciding factors on your PODS costs will be how many possessions you have and, therefore, the number of containers you need. PODS also offers three different sizes of containers, with the larger ones unsurprisingly being more expensive.

Journey distance will be important too. With longer distance moves, you can expect to be charged more.

When you need the containers is important as well. Some parts of the year are busier for PODS, so you can expect to be charged more when there is more demand. If your situation changes during the move, and you have to change the arrangements, extra charges might be triggered.

What Are PODS Sizes

Three container sizes are available to meet your storage and moving requirements. The small size POD rental container is good for the items you might find in an average-sized room. It has a weight limit of 5,200 lbs and dimensions of 6 ft 6 in by 6 ft by 7 ft 6 in.

If you have two or three rooms to move, their medium-sized POD might be right for you, though it is only available for local moves. It has a weight limit of 4,700 lbs with measurements of 11 ft 6 in by 7 ft by 7 ft 6 in.

For a 3 or 4 room move, their largest container will be more appropriate. It will carry a maximum weight of 4,200 lbs, with dimensions of 15 ft 6 in by 7 ft by 7 ft 6 in.

If you have more than 3 or 4 rooms of possessions to move or store, you can rent more than one POD to fit your needs. If you don’t live in a larger condo or townhouse, one of the smaller PODS should be adequate in size for your move.

PODS Storage Options

If it isn’t convenient to store your container at your home, there are 230 PODS storage centers to house your possessions securely. Access to the facilities is by appointment only, making sure there is less chance of your items being stolen.

You will, however, need to give 24-hours or more notice to access your storage container. The reason most people choose to move with PODS is because of the convenience they offer. So, if you find you need more storage space, it would make more sense to go with a self-storage facility instead.

PODS Containers are Well Built

Your PODS container will have a steel frame, with plywood walls covered in fiberglass or aluminum to ensure your contents are safe. The strength of construction is often better than their competitors, who may only be using wooden crates.

For the most part, the PODS containers are also waterproof. Though if you need the container for more than a few weeks, the company does recommend the container is moved to one of their storage facilities to make sure all your possessions are protected.

While you might get a slightly better deal with one of their competitors, is it really worth taking the risk with your possessions? PODS normally have more container size options than its competitors as well. Giving you more options and saving you money by selecting the exact size that is most suitable for your needs.

Moving With PODS Insurance Coverage

Though a POD rental container is secure, it doesn’t hurt to have some insurance. They will charge you $10 per month for insurance that just covers their container.

If you would like insurance coverage for your possessions as well, this starts at $34.95 per month. This will give you cover for up to $5,000 worth of items. Coverage is available for up to $300,000 value for your possessions, and this will cost you $469.95 per month.

How Does PODS Work?

When you decide that moving with PODS is the right option for you, you need to schedule the container’s delivery to your home. The container will arrive on the back of a specially constructed truck and will be moved to it’s resting place on your property using their lifting frame known as PodZilla.

It is best to be present when the driver delivers your POD so that you can make sure it is positioned exactly where you need it. There are some restrictions on where the POD can be positioned, however.

There needs to be a height of 15 feet, with a width of 12 feet and a length of 40 feet. This is to allow for the POD to be safely maneuvered into position. Not all of this space has to be on your property, however, and some of it can include the street outside your home.

You will then have the time to fill the container, and you can contact them for collection when you are ready. They will then move the container to your new address or into their storage center.

Where Are PODS Locations?

If you need to use PODS for storage or moving home, there is a good chance you are near one of their locations. They operate from 44 states and Washington DC, and they will deliver all across the country and Canada. You can do a Google search to find a PODS near you.

Searching PODS near me should do the trick.

Closing Thoughts on Moving With PODS

PODS offers customers a secure container moving option at reasonable prices. Their service is widely available, and you can choose from the three sizes they offer to meet your moving requirements best.

If you are on a minimal budget, however, there could be cheaper options available. If you choose a lower-cost company, the container likely won’t be up to the same PODS standards. Moving with PODS is the way to go if you want to ensure you’re getting one of the best container companies.

Hopefully, you have found this pricing guide on moving with PODS to be useful.