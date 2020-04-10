by

Preparation Tips For Moving Across Country

Are you going to be preparing for a long-distance relocation? Would you like some tips for doing so? Moving from one home to another can be a stressful process, and when you are moving long-distance, things can become even more complicated.

One of the smartest things you can do before moving is prepare-prepare-prepare. A significant amount of moving stress is the result of improper planning. Squeezing tasks in at the last minute is going to make your life miserable. That is almost a surety.

Let’s take a look at some tips to help you move long distances with fewer problems. Your move out of state will be more of a breeze when you follow sound guidance.

Making Smart Plans

Whether your move is a few hundred miles or even thousands, making sure you plan things out should ensure a more successful move. It doesn’t matter if you are using a professional moving company or hiring a local moving truck and doing it yourself. It can easily become a daunting task with many things to remember, so carefully list all the things you need to achieve for things to go well. Call it your moving checklist if you will.

Order these tasks and write down when they need to be completed. If you stick to this schedule, you will have less stress to deal with and won’t forget important tasks.

Putting all this in a spreadsheet will allow you to add things like quotes, records, and receipts to a moving file. This should make sure all the information you need is kept together for when you need it.

Getting Moving Estimates

Moving long distances will attract higher costs from moving companies. This makes it even more important to get estimates from three or more movers to make certain you get the service that is right for you at a reasonable cost. Get in-home estimates so that they are as accurate as possible. Plan to do this around four weeks before your moving date.

Price isn’t the only consideration you need to think about. Before deciding on the movers to use, check their reputation online. You want to make sure you are using movers you can trust. When planning on moving costs, don’t forget about giving your mover an appropriate tip. Gratuities are not mandatory, but like most other services, if the mover does an exceptional job, you should be rewarding them as a way of saying thanks.

Moving is one of the home selling costs that lots of homeowners don’t figure out accurately. Monetary surprises are no fun, so make sure you do your homework.

Get Moving Insurance

While the moving company will have some insurance, it may not be enough to cover your possessions. If you have more valuable items, consider buying extra insurance to cover your things. When you need insurance, the most is the exact time you may not have decided it was worth it. Don’t be one of those folks.

Updating Your Information

There are some important documents that need to be updated when you move. This will include your driver’s license and registration. Research what the rules are, what you need to do, and when, so that you don’t fall foul with the law. Getting financial and other vital documents squared away should be at the top of your moving checklist, especially when moving out of state.

If you are bringing your car with you, there could be other things to consider. Is it better to have the vehicle shipped, if driving isn’t an option or the distances are extreme?

Packing for a Long-Distance Move

You can make the moving process easier on yourself if you have fewer items to move. Go through your things and get rid of stuff you no longer need. Getting rid of junk should be a top priority as everything you don’t need but bring with you is costing unnecessary money.

You could give these items away to charity or even sell them online to raise more funds for the move. Many companies will do donation pickups for free. Check out the detailed list of these organizations that will come to your home.

Make a list of the items that remain. There is a risk that some of your things could go missing when moving long distances. Using a list allows you to check everything has arrived safely. You need to be more careful when packing your items for longer moves. There will be a higher chance of fragile items being damaged, so wrap things with more care.

Consider leaving your packing to the professionals. This can save you a lot of time and remove one of the big tasks you need to complete. It is going to add to your costs, so make sure you have the budget to spare. This is an essential tip when you are moving into a house for the first time. Budgeting should be a central part of your moving checklist.

Labeling Your Boxes

You need to decide where all your items will go in the new home. Use measurements to make sure your furniture will fit where you expect ahead of time. This will ensure that you don’t go to the expense of moving a large piece of furniture across the country, only to have it not fit in your new home.

When you pack, add the name of the room as well as adding your name to the box. Sometimes, in long-distance moves, your boxes could be placed with those of other families. To make sure they don’t end up in the wrong house, add your name. If the box contains expensive or vital items, consider adding a phone number as well.

Saving Money With Your Move

If your budget is tight, the more things you can do yourself, the less you will need to spend. If you can get some friends or family in to help out, so much the better. You need to be aware that it will take more work on your part, and more stress, but it could be essential to your finances. A common moving mistake to avoid is not having a firm grasp on costs.

If you can move off-season, you will save more. Most people want to move during the summer, and by avoiding peak moving times, you will have more options and fewer costs. A midweek move will also save on your moving expenses.

Moving In

Are there any rules which need to be followed or parking issues to avoid when moving in? Apartments can have moving day requirements, for example. Make sure you check on these things in advance. When the movers have delivered your items, check that everything is there. Refer to your list to make certain nothing has been lost.

If you are happy with the service you’ve received from the movers, again, don’t forget about tipping them. You may have a different crew for moving out than moving in, so you should tip at the right time. You could tip an amount per hour worked or whatever you feel comfortable with. There is a lot to know about moving. There more you can educate yourself beforehand, the better off you will be.

Final Thoughts on Moving Long Distance

When you are relocating across the country, you’re undoubtedly going to have a ton of things on your mind. Some will be related to the move, and others won’t. Moving across the country for the first time is a substantial life event. If at all possible, make sure you plan well in advance of the moving taking place. You will put yourself in a far better position to succeed without a hitch.

Don’t be afraid to lean on friends and relatives who have done it before. Use them for the knowledge and maybe even a bit of helping hands as well. Hopefully, you have gotten something out of the tips for moving long distances.

