NAR adds Rental Beast as latest Realtor Benefit

The National Association of Realtors has announced that its members now have free access to Rental Beast, a software provider that has built a secure and FCRA-complaint online rental application and tenant screening system.

The NAR said Rental Beast is the latest addition to its NAR Realtor Benefits suite, which provides modern technology, products and services that better enable realtors to do their jobs.

“Rental Beast created a lead-to-lease platform which brings seamless entry into the multibillion-dollar rental industry and its clientele,” said NAR Vice President of Strategic Alliances Rhonny Barragan. “We are thrilled to provide this benefit to our members.”

One of the advantages of Rental Beast is its native integration with numerous MLS platforms and association websites. With this, realtors can gain access to various rental listing management tools. These include listing add/edit, rental listing syndication, lead generation and qualification, and renter-to-buyer conversion tools, the NAR said.

Also included in the platform is Rental Beast University, which is a digital education portal where realtors will be able to access on-demand webinars, and self-paced courses covering topics such as sales best practices, social media skills and how to convert renters to buyers.

Rental Beast founder and CEO Ishay Grinberg said his company is proud to become the NAR’s exclusive rental solution provider.

“This partnership will help Realtors better serve customers countrywide by partnering them with the nation’s more than 113 million renters,” he said. “With our tools, Realtors can also build relationships with potential home buyers by serving as their trusted advisers in the rental process.”

Rental Beast is available to realtors now when they sign up for a free account.