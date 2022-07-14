You are here: Home / Real Estate Technology / Industry Technology / NAR adds Rental Beast as latest Realtor Benefit

NAR adds Rental Beast as latest Realtor Benefit

July 14, 2022 by Leave a Comment
LinkedInBufferPinterestCopy

The National Association of Realtors has announced that its members now have free access to Rental Beast, a software provider that has built a secure and FCRA-complaint online rental application and tenant screening system.

293808411101603081766590875124120558950963570n

The NAR said Rental Beast is the latest addition to its NAR Realtor Benefits suite, which provides modern technology, products and services that better enable realtors to do their jobs.

“Rental Beast created a lead-to-lease platform which brings seamless entry into the multibillion-dollar rental industry and its clientele,” said NAR Vice President of Strategic Alliances Rhonny Barragan. “We are thrilled to provide this benefit to our members.”

One of the advantages of Rental Beast is its native integration with numerous MLS platforms and association websites. With this, realtors can gain access to various rental listing management tools. These include listing add/edit, rental listing syndication, lead generation and qualification, and renter-to-buyer conversion tools, the NAR said.

Also included in the platform is Rental Beast University, which is a digital education portal where realtors will be able to access on-demand webinars, and self-paced courses covering topics such as sales best practices, social media skills and how to convert renters to buyers.

Rental Beast founder and CEO Ishay Grinberg said his company is proud to become the NAR’s exclusive rental solution provider.

“This partnership will help Realtors better serve customers countrywide by partnering them with the nation’s more than 113 million renters,” he said. “With our tools, Realtors can also build relationships with potential home buyers by serving as their trusted advisers in the rental process.”

Rental Beast is available to realtors now when they sign up for a free account.

Filed Under: Industry Technology, Real Estate Technology Tagged With: ,
About Mike Wheatley

Mike Wheatley is the senior editor at Realty Biz News. Got a real estate related news article you wish to share, contact Mike at [email protected]

Speak Your Mind

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RealtyBizNews: Real Estate Marketing & Beyond