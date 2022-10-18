Percy AI is the Future of Real Estate Technology

​​Real estate is undergoing another major change, as digital technologies are changing the way people interact with each other. Mobile apps have now become essential tools for both clients and agents in the business of real estate. Virtual reality systems have also been used to give potential customers the feel of living inside a house before even buying it. And now, artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the industry.

In our previous article, we outlined how AI is influencing the real estate market. AI can improve the quality of information and help buyers make better-informed decisions. It can also be used to market the properties more effectively.

Indeed, the creation of AI has changed how businesses operate. It has also changed how we buy, sell and live in our homes. One of these life-changing AI solutions for real estate is the Percy AI.

What is Percy AI?

Through the use of big data and artificial intelligence, Percy AI helps real estate brokers and mortgage professionals tap into their largest untapped asset: a comprehensive database on consumer behavior.

Percy’s consumer engagement platform uses artificial intelligence to identify homeowner intent and empower real estate agents, mortgage lenders and brokers with instant access to their clients' most relevant information at any given moment of their buying journey.

According to data, Percy's productivity increased by 36 percent in the first quarter of 2022, and generated $71.7 billion worth of opportunities for homeowners to subscribe—a whopping $20 billion more than what the analytics had predicted.

How Percy AI Works

Percy gathers data on homeowner behavior, then uses it to predict when people are going to sell their houses or buy new ones.

The platform helps clients reach their target audience with engaging content like custom landing pages, monthly email reports and property valuations. Other features include local buyer demand and market activity—all delivered on a regular basis to ensure maximum exposure for the client's listings.

The application creates a personalized experience for home buyers and sellers by providing insights into the market. This will help build trust with customers and cultivate deeper relationships by showing that real estate agents are interested in helping them make the best financial choices for their situation.

The Benefits of Percy AI Real Estate

Percy AI Real Estate provides a modern solution to real estate agents’ most pressing needs. It will help them be more efficient and effective, saving time so they can focus on more clients. The application also gives agents the ability to provide a better service for their clients by providing them with timely updates about the market and trends in their area.

Save Time and Money

Percy AI saves time by providing real estate agents with all the information they need to make a decision. It also helps agents avoid spending hours of their time manually entering data into multiple platforms and databases, which can be costly in terms of both money and productivity.

It also saves real estate agents money by providing them with a better service and allowing them to focus on more clients. They can use this time to serve more people, which will make them more money in the long run.

Get a Better Deal

We all know how competition for real estate listings is fierce. Percy AI Real Estate boasts an increase of 25% in successful listings! To win more listings, real estate agents need to increase their exposure.

In line with this, Percy AI Real Estate has allowed real estate agents to expand into new markets like mortgages, bringing purchase loan opportunities to originators. Today, Percy serves brokers representing 60% of all transactions in real estate according to a report from media agency Globe Newswire.

This is the first step to getting a better deal. As real estate agents and brokers reach more clients, they can negotiate better deals for their clients through tailoring the experience based on the clients' needs. With an understanding of their clients' behavioral patterns, agents are better equipped to anticipate what their clients need.

Avoid Emotional Decisions

Emotions often affect home buyers. With so many decisions to make, buyers can feel pressured and emotional. They may pay higher interest rates for larger loans or even bid on houses they have no business buying in order to be first in line when a listing comes on the market.

When people feel that they are being forced to make a decision, their emotions can cloud their judgment.

The best way for real estate agents to avoid these types of situations is to educate their clients and understand the options available so that these homeowners or buyers can make an informed decision. Agents should make customers feel confident that they'll be able to address any concerns the customers might have.

How to Get Started with Percy AI Real Estate

If you're interested in using Percy AI to help with your real estate business, here are some of the steps that you can take:

Download the App: Download the app and create an account. You can enter your email address to get started with your account. Percy AI uses this information to create a profile of you so they know what types of properties you're interested in seeing.

Download the app and create an account. You can enter your email address to get started with your account. Percy AI uses this information to create a profile of you so they know what types of properties you're interested in seeing. Sign Up for a Free Trial: Proceed to https://percy.ai/real-estate/ and sign up to request a demo of the product. You'll be asked to provide some information about your business, including your address and contact information. Once you've filled out this form, you'll be contacted by a representative from Percy AI who can set up a demo for you.

Proceed to https://percy.ai/real-estate/ and sign up to request a demo of the product. You'll be asked to provide some information about your business, including your address and contact information. Once you've filled out this form, you'll be contacted by a representative from Percy AI who can set up a demo for you. Get Started Today: Once your free trial is over, you can get started with Percy AI by signing up for a paid account. You'll have full access to all of the features of the platform, including real-time recommendations and insights into how to improve your sales process.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a way to improve your sales process, Percy AI is an excellent option. The platform offers a wide range of features that will help real estate agents capture leads, win more listings, and close more sides.

