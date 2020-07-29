Best Companies For Plastic Moving Boxes or Storage Bins

by

Where to Get Plastic Moving Boxes For Your Move

Are you looking to find storage bins or plastic moving boxes for your upcoming move? Plastic moving boxes are increasingly growing in popularity, they offer more protection for your possessions, with benefits to the environment over the traditional cardboard moving boxes. They can withstand more punishment, and that means you don’t have to worry about using packing tape.

Plastic containers may be slightly more challenging to find than traditional moving boxes but could be worth it in many instances.

With so many advantages, there are now many companies offering plastic storage bins for rental. While move people purchase standard moving boxes, with these kinds of containers, you may opt for a rental instead.

Lots of folks have no idea that there are numerous choices for moving boxes. There are specialty moving boxes for a number of different things, including televisions, your wardrobe, your pictures, dishes/glassware, your mattress, documents, and a whole host of others. See the complete list in the Vocal Media article.

Let’s take a look at the best companies available.

U-Haul – Ready-To-Go

The biggest name in truck rentals offers plastic moving boxes through their Ready-To-Go service. These can be used for all types of moves and if you need to store things during renovation work. Thanks to the large number of locations they operate, most people will be able to use their rental service.

The plastic boxes can be rented for as long as you require. They don’t have a minimum rental period or amount of boxes, you simply collect from your local U-Haul location and return them when you are done.

Ready-To-Go Boxes

The plastic boxes are 24″ x 20″ x 12″ and are stackable with the lid folding down to the sides. The boxes are reused until they begin to become worn or broken; they are then recycled. Typical costs are $1.50 for a week and a dollar for each additional week. The cost could vary depending on your location, however.

See everything you need to know about U-Haul ready-to-go boxes.

Bungo Box

Bungo Box is recognized as one of the best companies to get plastic moving boxes or containers. Bungo Box claims to save its customers an average of 50% over traditional cardboard boxes. They also say that their boxes are very strong and durable, with over 400 uses before they are recycled. Their plastic bins are cleaned after every customer has used them, and they are designed to make them as easy to carry as possible.

They offer two sizes of boxes. Extra-large at 28″ x 20″ x 15″ and large at 27″ x 17″ x 12″. Take a look at the Bungo Box website to get all the information you need to rent your moving boxes.

How Much Do Bungo Boxes cost?

The exact cost will depend on the number of boxes you need. But you can expect to spend from $56 for 1 week. They deliver and collect the boxes for you, and this will be charged at $30 unless you are spending more than $75 on rentals. They will also sell boxes to you if you want them for a long time.

Rentacrate

As the name suggests, Rentacrate has plastic moving crates available for your next move. This plastic moving boxes company has been around since 1991, offering bins for residential and business moves. They offer a good range of boxes for different needs. These include their standard crate at 24.25″ x 15.25″ x 12.75″, an all-purpose crate at 19″ x 11.5″ x 9″, and their computer crate at 23″ x 19.5″ x 23.5″.

How Much Does Rentacrate cost?

Prices for a studio apartment move start at $99 for one week. This will give you 20 plastic bins and 5 dollies to help you move. If you are moving from a four or five-bedroom home, they recommend 80 boxes with 20 dollies costing $399.

Bin-It

While the other companies we have looked at cover most of the United States, Bin-It limit their services to NYC, Indianapolis, Nashville, and Philadelphia. If you are in those cities, you can benefit from free delivery and collection; they also offer delivery tracking notifications to keep you informed.

Their bins are sanitized when needed, to ensure you get clean boxes for your items. They provide extra supplies for free with your order. This will include zip-ties and labels to keep things organized and secure during your move.

Bin-It Rental Prices

Their charges vary depending on your location. As you might imagine, their bins are more expensive if you are in NYC, with 20 boxes costing $109 for two weeks. For the same number of boxes, this will only cost you $60 in Nashville.

Rent a Green Box

Rent a Green Box bills itself as the most eco-friendly, zero-waste packing solution in the US. Though they only rent their plastic storage bins in Los Angeles and Orange counties, they do sell packing materials across the country.

Their boxes or Recopacks, as they call them, are created from waste plastic from industry, landfill, or rivers. These are available in three sizes; medium at 23.5″ x 16″ x 13″, large at 27″ x 17″ x 13″, and extra-large at 28″ x 20.5″ x 15″.

You can rent boxes in packs of ten. This will come with a cart and labels, starting from $33 per week.

Redi-Box

Redi-Box is a Chicago based business that will deliver and collect if you live in Chicago or Portland. Their boxes are sized 27″ x 17″ x 12.5″.

Their packages of boxes start at $99 for 20 boxes for two weeks. They charge $15 for each extra week for this package and give you free labels with your order. This should be enough for a studio, but for more substantial homes of 4 or more bedrooms, costs go up to $249 for 60 boxes, with a couple of options in between.

Final Thoughts on Getting Plastic Moving Boxes

One of the essential steps in the moving process is your packing. It becomes vital to make sure your possessions are packed and stored properly. Part of that equation is picking the right kind of moving boxes. Without a doubt, plastic moving boxes offer a helpful alternative for some types of items to be stored.

Hopefully, you have found all the tips for finding moving plastic moving boxes helpful. Best of luck with your move!

