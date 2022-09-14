by

In today’s world, blogging is an essential tool for building organic traffic to your website. Still, there’s no reason to stop there. More than 7 in 10 Americans use social media daily, which is easy to integrate with your blog. Without a clear social media strategy, you’re missing out on a lot of potentials. Here’s what real estate bloggers need to know about using social media in their strategies!

Benefits of Social Media For Real Estate Bloggers

There are plenty of reasons for real estate blogs to use social media. Some may be unique to an individual strategy, but here are a few benefits for every real estate blogger!

Sharing Content

Social sharing and blog content have a mutually-beneficial relationship. Social media marketers are always looking for new content to promote, and bloggers are always looking to increase exposure. Think of blogging on social media as a low-hanging fruit you need to grab immediately.

Also, blogging is a great way to build a social media following and vis versa. This is another mutually-beneficial relationship between the two.

Free Market Research

Social media is a great tool for learning about your target audience. Think of it as a direct line of communication to help generate new ideas when building your real estate blog and social media strategy. Keep track of comments, engagement, and more.

Measurable Goals

Setting goals ahead of time for any marketing strategy is essential. However, it’s easier than ever to track your key metrics on social media and blog content. You can use the social media platform’s analytics tools, as well as Google Analytics, for your website to see how your strategies are performing.

Best Platforms For Real Estate Bloggers

Clearly, social media is a great addition to any real estate blogger’s strategy. However, you can’t get too far without the right platforms. Here are some great options to choose from.

Facebook

Unsurprisingly, Facebook is the best option for several reasons. First, Facebook has the widest audience by a large margin. Second, that audience is more likely to buy or sell homes.

Facebook’s demographics cover a much wider range than other social media platforms. It’s the most popular platform for older millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers, which are the most likely age groups to look for real estate.

Also, Facebook is quite useful for bloggers. You have no shortage of options on Facebook like you would on TikTok. You can share a post with a long caption, add photos or videos, 3D imagery, direct listings on Marketplace, and more. Every new post on your blog is one “share” button away from reaching the widest audience possible.

Instagram

Real estate bloggers tend to go heavy on the visuals (as they should), which makes Instagram a natural fit. Instagram offers plenty of options that appeal to different demographics. It’s a great platform for reaching Millennials and older Gen Zers looking to buy their first homes.

You can share new listings on stories to build short-term traffic to your website. You can also upload shorter videos, and longer videos with IGTV, customize your images, add captions, and more. This is a great place to share your blog content.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a great way to attract working and business professionals, which are some of the most likely demographics to buy homes. LinkedIn is also a great place to network with other professionals, share your posts, and display your brand.

How to Get the Most Out of Your Strategy

If you can handle the payload, then diversifying your social media strategy is great. However, if you cannot keep up with regular posts on 4 platforms, choose the two you find most successful and see which works better. From there, here are some tips to help boost your strategy!

Strong Web Design

Your website is the center of your entire digital marketing strategy. It’s where your blog and SEO strategy live, and it’s where your social media strategy attempts to direct real estate traffic. That’s the same with ads, emails, and every other marketing tool you use.

Well, finding the right real estate web design services can go a long way. Every boost to your website is a boost to your social media and blog strategy, so a user-friendly website is a must!

Consistency

Just like with blogging, consistency is key on social media. You don’t want followers to forget they ever followed you and be surprised when they see your new post on their feed. Instead, you want to promote consistent, high-quality, engaging content to keep your audience happy and build an organic following.

For most platforms, it’s best to try to post daily. This isn’t always feasible for every business or every platform but stick to a minimum of a couple of times a week at the very least.

Hire a Social Media Manager

If you can’t handle a blog, SEO strategy, and social media strategy on your own, that’s nothing to be ashamed of. Hiring a social media manager can help you achieve the quality and consistency you need, and freelancers really aren’t that expensive on average.

Just remember, consistency is only as good as the value you offer. Posting 3 high-quality posts a week is far better than posting irrelevant material twice a day. If you need an expert to help you achieve that, then find one!

Use Social Media in Your Strategy Today

Now that you have a helpful social media guide for real estate bloggers put these tips to use in your strategy today. Remember to focus on quality, choose the right platforms for your audience, and stay as consistent as possible for the best results.

From there, stay up to date with our latest tips for realtors, and don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions!