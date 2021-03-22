Real Estate Marketing Tools to Get Leads and Drive Sales

by

The real estate industry took a substantial setback because of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the world. Realtors now face more challenges than ever to reach their customers and to maintain relevance on the market. The following set of marketing tools may help real estate agents adjust their marketing plans to get more leads, retain their interest, and finally drive sales.

Propertybase GO

Propertybase GO is an end-to-end real estate software offering a set of IDX websites, CRM, and back-office tools that enable realtors to automate time-consuming tasks and reach more customers. Its marketing tools include an easy-to-use on-brand email studio with drag-and-drop email builder, behavior-targeted automated email or SMS outreach, click-to-print center for any stationery or business cards realtors may need to use, and a node for automated social media campaigns.

Brokermint

Brokermint is a back-office automation platform, which integrates with the realtors’ CRM to offer tools like accounting, transaction management, commission automation, agent management, reporting, and analytics all under one roof.

TotalBrokerage

TotalBrokerage is a mobile-friendly cloud software with everything real estate brokers need to grow their businesses. It provides lead capture and tracking, CRM, email and SMS marketing, transaction workflow and compliance, e-Signature, accounting, reporting, auditing, automated agent onboarding, and much more. It integrates easily with Quickbooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online.

Bridge Interactive

Bridge Interactive offers modern solutions for real estate brokers and MLSs. Their Bridge Listing Input web app allows realtors to create information-rich listings with beautiful, high-resolution photos and send them everywhere, whether to another MLS or a back-office system.

Monday CRM

Monday CRM offers a comprehensive set of tools that allows realtors to manage the sales pipeline, contacts, team and tasks projects, and customers’ projects. The CRM can also be used to capture leads and for marketing activities.

dotloop

dotloop is an online transaction and productivity optimization platform offering realtors an efficient way to manage transactions through instant access to compliance, eSignatures, document editing, sharing, notifications, mobile app, reporting, and document storage.

Point2

Point2 is an all-in-one toolkit allowing agents to build real estate websites based on one of the various customizable templates available, get access to advertising options on Point2Homes.com, manage prospects easily with the Point2 intuitive built-in CRM system, use Handshake™ by Point2 to feature listings on other websites in the network, automate email campaigns, and extend their reach with social media tools.

Act! for Real Estate Professionals

Act! for Real Estate Professionals is a CRM software with out-of-the-box industry templates for real estate, customizable CRM solutions, CRM apps for iOS and Android, remote-mode access to your data, and a customizable sales process. Realtors can use Act! to attract new prospects, manage multiple listings, follow up with buyers and sellers, and so on.

Wise Agent

Wise Agent provides smart marketing tools that include customizable flyer templates, email CRM with YouTube integration to send videos by email and API integration with MailChimp and Constant Contact; drip campaigns, customizable newsletters in English and Spanish, email branding, SMS tool with automated text message responses as new real estate leads come in, printing stationery and more.

Respacio

Respacio has all the tools to manage real estate digital marketing and sales, connecting websites, property portals, MLS systems, GSuite, FB pages, and much more. It also offers web design tools with different languages across servers in any country for the best possible local SEO rankings.

EyeSpy360

With EyeSpy360, realtors can create 360° virtual tours using 360° photos from any 360° camera or mobile phone, floor plans with measurements, and 3D models. Features also include live virtual tours over the Internet, virtual staging, and integration with any website, Android, or iOS app.

LiveTour

LiveTour by iStaging converts any smartphone into a 360° camera using iStaging’s fisheye lens and rotator. Realtors can then edit and customize tours, add information, then share via email, messengers, social media, portals, URL, CRM, listing pages, and QR codes. The tours are Street View ready, giving realtors added exposure on Google for their listings.

Virtual Tours Creator

Virtual Tours Creator is an affordable tool that allows realtors to create a property tour in under ten minutes for a symbolic fee. Agents can take photos with any 360° camera or mobile, then use VTC to publish – no coding experience necessary. VR tours are then available to publish immediately on any listing portal, website, MLS, or to share on Facebook.

Hippo Video

Hippo Video helps realtors film personalized property videos. Real estate agents can showcase a property through a detailed virtual walk-through and describe selling points to drive purchases. Other features include interactive CTAs in every video, customizable sales pages, insights, and follow-ups with Hippo Video’s real-time notifications.

Lucidpress

Lucidpress for real estate is a brand templating solution offering a wealth of digital distribution choices, including email integration, embedding video and image slideshows, and other digital publishing options that will deliver the right content in front of the right buyer. Realtors can create digital listings, CMA reports, and other marketing collateral with ease and share 3D renderings from Matterport or virtual tours in YouTube, Facebook Live, or Vimeo.

Avochato

Avochato is a text messaging application to maintain two-way conversations at scale with customers and teams through SMS, live chat, and voice. It integrates with the realtor’s existing website or platform. Other features include surveys, programming automated and personalized text messages, and bulk personalized text messages or MMS for alerts, promotions, and campaigns.

FirePoint

FirePoint is a one-stop CRM built by real estate agents for real estate agents. With it, realtors and teams can manage client relationships, agents’ tasks, lead progress, and more. The CRM delivers real-time updates of all team activity, including emails, recorded calls, and tasks, increasing lead conversions and lowering the cost-per-lead. Also, FirePoint’s Google-certified experts can set up and manage the realtor’s entire PPC campaign.

Follow Up Boss

Follow Up Boss is a real estate CRM that helps real estate brokers gather leads from over 200 sources (Zillow, Facebook, dotloop, realtor.com, zapier, etc.), turning them into clients with always-on follow up that tells agents who to call and when. It has an intuitive, zero-learning-curve interface and integrates with Google calendar.

Buffer

The above-listed tools are specifically designed for real estate professionals. Besides these, they will also need marketing tools to extend their social media reach on a larger scale. Buffer allows realtors to design, coordinate, and schedule creative campaigns on social media. Realtors can continue to grow their reach and engagement with in-depth insights and analytics, generating more leads. Buffer is excellent for scheduling posts to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. It supports Instagram location and user tagging and has an Instagram Stories planner and #hashtag planner.

There are many other real estate marketing tools available on the market. Choose the one that best suits your needs based on your budget, time-management needs, team size, and listings volume.