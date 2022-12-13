The need for temporary storage can increase dramatically when buying or selling a home. One of the considerations you'll need to consider is whether your belongings need climate-controlled storage.

Climate controls allow your storage unit to be kept at a specific temperature. When you have climate flexibility, it helps prevent damage caused by hot and cold temperatures.

Most climate-controlled storage units will be kept between 55-80 degrees to ensure your possessions are not damaged.

If you have items that need to be stored in a controlled and temperature-regulated environment, then you may want to consider a climate-controlled storage unit.

Let's have a look at what you should know about climate-controlled storage.

How to Find Climate-Controlled Storage

One of the best ways to find a climate-controlled storage unit near you is to perform a Google search.

The best way is to search for climate-controlled storage near me. Doing so will give you the closest results to your location. It will be essential to do some research on each of the companies.

You will want to see who is giving the best deals and who can best serve your needs.

The other excellent method of finding a storage unit is to ask your real estate agent. Real Estate agents are constantly working with moving vendors, including storage companies.

Why Do You Need Climate-Controlled Storage?

Climate-controlled storage is a beneficial amenity that helps protect items kept in a self-storage unit by maintaining a consistent environment.

Keeping a constant environment prevents the unit from getting too hot or cold, reducing the chances of damage to temperature-sensitive items.

Individuals storing delicate items or living in regions with extreme temperatures should strongly consider investing in climate-controlled storage.

How Hot and Cold Do Standard Storage Units Get?

In certain regions, storage units without climate control, especially drive-up access units with little insulation, can reach extreme temperatures of up to 120 degrees.

An uncontrolled storage environment can cause damage to items due to the intense heat.

Similarly, residents of areas where temperatures drop below freezing should be aware of the risk of cold damage to stored items.

Low temperatures can devastate furniture, electronics, musical instruments, and other sensitive items, causing them to shatter, crack, warp, or stop functioning correctly.

What Items Should Be in a Climate-Controlled Storage Unit?

One of the essential considerations when renting a climate-controlled storage unit is understanding what items need.

It doesn't make sense to waste your money paying for a temperature-controlled unit if your things don't need it.

These are the things that should be in a climate-controlled environment.

Furniture

Electronics

Artwork

Antiques

Clothing

Musical instruments

Collectibles

Photographs

Vital documents

Wine

Make-up and other toiletries

The risk of damage to stored items is significant if they are not kept in suitable conditions. Rusting metal, discoloration, and infestations can occur when inadequate storage facilities are used.

Climate control is a recommended solution to help protect stored possessions from environmental damage, as even moving boxes may be prone to the formation of mildew due to fluctuating weather conditions.

When not opting for a standard storage unit, you may want to consider something other than cardboard boxes, so they don't get damaged.

Investing in a climate-controlled storage unit is recommended if you possess items that could benefit from additional protection or hold great value. Otherwise, a standard storage unit should suffice.

Where Do I Need Climate-Controlled Storage?

In areas of the U.S. where extreme temperatures and high humidity are typical, it is recommended that individuals consider renting a storage unit with climate control for their belongings.

Factors such as temperatures below 32 degrees or above 90 degrees should be considered when deciding on your storage.

How Long You Need The Storage and Time of Year Matters

When opting for a self-storage unit, it is essential to factor in the length of time that your items will be stored. Climate control may not be necessary if items are stored for a month or two during spring or fall.

For the long-term storage of items such as photo albums and collectibles, it is advised to use a climate-controlled storage unit to prevent exposure to extreme temperatures.

It is advised to exercise caution and consider using climate-controlled storage when the situation calls for it.

Who Are The Best Climate-Controlled Storage Companies

While doing your own research to find a climate-controlled storage unit nearby is essential, here are some of the most well-known companies. They all have excellent reputations among storage providers.

Public Storage

Extra Space Storage

CubeSmart

U-Haul

Life Storage

If you are planning on renting a moving truck, you can kill two birds with one stone and use U-Haul for storage and a truck rental.

Do it yourself moving can be more stressful, so make sure you plan accordingly.

Final Thoughts on Storage Units

If you have items that need to be stored in a controlled and temperature-regulated environment, then a climate-controlled storage unit could be an excellent option for you. Be sure to search for a unit that is close to where you live.

Don't forget to try searches like climate-controlled storage units near me when locating a good company.