Seattle-Based NavigatorCRE Raises an Additional $17.2 Million in Funding

NavigatorCRE, the Seattle-based makers of a knowledge analytics platform, has raised $17.2 million in new funding for helping real properties build profits.

The NavigatorCRE Team

According to the announcement from the company, the funds will be used to further develop throughout North America and Western Europe and launch what it’s calling a Buyer Advisory Council. This aspect of the platform will help users leverage the best intelligence and lessons from across the industry. Co-founder and CEO Taylor Odegard had this to add via the announcement:

“We noticed there was an unlimited chasm within the CRE business for proprietor operators to have the ability to carry collectively portfolio, leasing, acquisitions, underwriting, debt, financials, aged receivables, and market datasets right into a harmonious knowledge visualization expertise.”

Odegar (standing above) launched NavigatorCRE in 2014 alongside Russ Johnson, and Brett Hartzell. Their innovation fits nicely into a growing trend to use cloud-based platforms to help redefine and revolutionize the commercial real estate industry. NavigatorCRE synthesizes data and programs to allow industry professionals to achieve their industry goals.

This current funding was led by Atlanta-based Fulcrum Fairness Companions and previous investors. Navigator has raised roughly $24 million thus far.

NavigatorCRE allows clients to align data and program functionality into a single secure operating system. The service is a core platform to strategize, manage and execute with greater effectiveness and efficiency. NavigatorCRE delivers immediate, live-data visualizations responding instantly to filtered queries, according to CrunchBase.