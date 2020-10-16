Second Century Ventures backs 8 Canadian real estate tech startups

by

The National Association of Realtor’s strategic investment arm Second Century Ventures has announced eight startups chosen for its inaugural REACH Canada accelerator class.

The startups range from virtual staging tools to e-signature platforms, and are all aiming to make a big impact in the real estate technology sector.

Second Century Ventures, a global venture fund in real estate technology, has more than 100 portfolio companies worldwide. It operates REACH in five major markets to help startups launch and accelerate high growth in the real estate, financial services, banking, home services, and insurance industries. NAR began offering two new global REACH programs earlier this year in Canada and the U.K.

“This year has highlighted the significant impact that technology has and will continue to have on the real estate industry,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg, also president of Second Century Ventures. “With the help of virtual staging tools, e-signature platforms, remote notarization, and even moving services, realtors and consumers have been able to continue to list and close transactions in the midst of a year unlike any other. NAR’s ability to find the world’s most promising and productive new technologies through programs like REACH will help realtors navigate the current market and build their businesses for the years ahead.”

The companies chosen for the inaugural REACH Canada program include an artificial intelligence startup called Local Logic that connects people to places; HonestDoor, which provides free advanced data analytics for real estate professionals; Setter, a home management hub; Key, which offers a patent-pending model that helps new homeowners begin building equity in their homes far sooner; and Rent Moola, which sells a cloud platform for property managers and renters to control their finances.

The others on the list include BrokerAssist, which has created an on-demand agent-to-agent referral network and marketplace for real estate pros; Parkbench, which is a regional sales and marketing platform; and Clik.ai, which provides AI-powered workflow and due diligence automation for financial services firms.

Companies selected for the REACH Canada 2020 class have raised more than $50 million in capital and represent a market capitalization of more than $180 million. REACH Canada will offer the companies mentorship, education, a curated insight panel, exclusive networking opportunities, and exposure within the global real estate marketplace.