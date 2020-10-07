Skills and Requirements You Need to Become a Real Estate Agent in 2020

by

All over the world, thousands of reality TV shows extol the art of selling real estate.

From the Million Dollar Listing to Flip or Flop to The Stagers…the media houses have turned ‘selling property’ into such a glamorous profession. No wonder a growing number of people are looking to become real estate agents.

However, there is more to selling property than showing people houses and pocketing a fat commission check. It takes skills and hard work to sell and succeed in such a competitive and crowded marketplace.

So, do you have what it takes to pursue a career in real estate? This article will explore the education requirements and skills you need to become a real estate agent.

Education Requirements

Unlike many jobs out there, you don’t need a 4-years degree to become a real estate agent. Typically, it takes 4 to 6 months to become a real estate agent depending on your state’s requirements. While requirements vary by state, nearly all states require applicants to:

Be at least 18 years or older

Have official residency in the US

Have a high school diploma or an equivalent of a high school degree

Complete a pre-licensing course

Take and pass the real estate exam

To become eligible to take the real estate exam, you must first complete a pre-licensing course from an accredited real estate school. Again, the required coursework varies by state but it ranges anywhere between 40 and 180 hours of instruction.

After completing the pre-licensing course, you’ll need to apply and take the real estate exam. Once you’ve passed the real estate exam, you’ll need to submit your test results, license application, and application fee to your state’s real estate commission. The commission will review your application and process your license within a few weeks.

Skills You Need to Become a Real Estate Agent

Passing the real estate exam and getting a license will grant you the legal right to sell real estate. But to succeed as a realtor, you’ll need to possess these skills:

1. Communication Skills

As a real estate agent, you’ll spend a lot of time communicating with people. If you’re not talking with prospective buyers, you’re negotiating a deal or working with your network to find new leads. As such, strong communication skills are critical for your success as a realtor.

2. Time Management Skills

Stellar time management skills are essential for any realtor.

Because agents set their own schedule, it’s their responsibility to allocate time for each task, and to determine how much time to be spent prospecting, meeting with clients, etc. Only through time management can tasks be completed and customers kept happy.

3. Negotiation Skills

As a real estate agent, negotiating is one of your core duties. In every transaction, you’ll often find yourself haggling over:

The listing price

The selling price

The commission

As such, impeccable negotiation skills are a must-have to succeed in this industry. Not every agent is a master negotiator—this can be your superpower.

4. Persistence

Many agents fail to make it big in real estate because they lack one important skill: persistence. As a real estate agent, you’ve to be determined to go over and beyond to get a customer to purchase. In other words, you have to be persistent in marketing and follow-ups.

Speaking of follow-ups, successful real estate agents don’t wait for their clients’ to call. They leverage digital tools, including email, live chat, and messaging to reach out to their clients.

We hope this article will prepare you to become a better real estate agent. Feel free to comment and share.