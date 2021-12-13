How To Experience Social Media Trends for Your Real Estate Agency

by

Social media is a major part of modern life. Just about everyone has at least one social media account, and many of us have several. This makes social media platforms ideal for marketing your real estate agency to prospective clients – but only if you do it right. Here are some ways to experience social media trends for your real estate agency in ways that are effective.

Don’t Spread Yourself Too Thin

If there’s one thing that’s true about social media, it’s that it operates at breakneck speed. It’s a chaotic and fast-changing environment, and new social media platforms seem to appear almost daily. It’s enough to make your head spin when you’re trying to design a social media marketing campaign for your real estate agency!

The truth is that you shouldn’t feel pressured to be on every platform under the sun, nor should you be posting all the time. You’re already busy enough without having to also keep engagement up on ten different social media accounts! Therefore, it’s beneficial to take steps to specifically not spread yourself too thin. Instead, choose the biggest and most engaging platforms instead.

Networks like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook are going to be your best bet in these circumstances, as these have the highest market penetration across several different demographics. Choosing the Big Three means that you can focus your social media activity much more cohesively, raising the chances that you’ll be targeting and reaching the potential clients you need to grow your business.

Engagement, Engagement, Engagement

At one point, the secret recipe for success for any sort of business consisted of three things: location, location, and location. With the advent of social media, this brick-and-mortar thinking has significantly been eroded. That isn’t to say that using social media to target neighborhoods where you do most of your business isn’t unwarranted – but today, the newest and most effective recipe for success is positive engagement on your social media posts.

Engaging your audience is a varied topic and a fully comprehensive guide is way out of our scope here today. But even so, the importance of ensuring you’re posting engaging content to your social media channels in a consistent manner can’t be ignored. In this case, some of the most popular content today is in the form of video. This doesn’t mean static images aren’t useful – they are – but not as much as full video is.

The current growing trend on social media is for short-form video. Platforms like TikTok are incredibly popular, so much so that other social media giants have aped the feature through functionalities like YouTube Shorts or Facebook Reels. How short is short? TikTok limits users to videos to three minutes, but it’s extremely rare for those videos to go near that long. Stick to a minute or less.

Embracing Authenticity Online

If there’s one thing that social media users can sniff out from a mile away, it’s whether you’re being authentic or not with the content you post. This goes double for how businesses are evaluated – if you don’t come across as trustworthy, social media users are less likely to do business with you. When it comes to decisions like buying or selling a home, this is doubly true – people want to trust their realtors with such an important event.

Forging strong personal connections to prospective clients, therefore, becomes an important part of earning this trust. People tend to respond to other people and not just companies, so this means that you can safely lean into the human aspect of your real estate agency to show individuals that there are people behind the masthead.

A good way to accomplish this is to add appropriate information on your employees and staff, such as what they do for the agency, what types of things they like to do while they’re not at work or anything else that makes them relatable. You can support this by including behind-the-scenes glimpses of your office and staff through videos and images. This doesn’t always have to be directed at the business of buying and selling houses; if one of your employees has a beautiful singing voice, for example, a short clip of karaoke night can do wonders!

Show Your Expertise

Finally, nothing succeeds like success – and social media viewers love success stories. Taking the time to showcase your expertise as a real estate agency will go a long way in making your social media marketing have as much of an impact as you want it to, especially if you keep in mind the above guidelines we’ve already discussed.

Does your agency excel at staging properties for open houses or walkthroughs? Show some before-and-after pictures or videos that demonstrate your prowess. Have great ties to the community? Showcase the best parts of the neighborhood and why a buyer would want to move there. Have some great tips for sellers looking to maximize their chances of closing? Share your expert advice in a way that’s both fun and educational.

Most importantly, make sure you portray both yourself and your entire agency as confident in your abilities. It’s this confidence that can inspire prospective clients to reach out to you in many situations, so be your best, authentic, and confident self whenever you’re showcasing your expertise and how it’s led to your success as a realtor.

The Last Word on Social Media Trends

Embracing social media trends can get you some major attention from prospective clients, and this can be a serious boon to your real estate agency. However, make sure you stay current on what types of content are trending on the major social media outlets of the day. Doing so will help you adapt your marketing strategies as conditions inevitably change. This way, you can more easily remain consistent with the content you’re posting and reap the rewards you so richly deserve!