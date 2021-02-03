SQ4D’s claims first ever 3D printed home MLS listing

by

A 3D printing company that specializes in building homes has just seen its first such building listed for sale on the MLS after receiving a certificate of occupancy.

SQ4D Inc., which built the $299,000 property in Riverhead, New York, said that most of the building was constructed by a robot, before being finished by human experts.

The home was printed using SQ4D’s Autonomous Robotic Construction System. It’s a three-bedroom, 1,400 square foot property with two bathrooms that also includes a 750 square foot, two and a half car garage. It was built almost entirely out of concrete.

The ARCS is essentially a giant 3D printer that builds the footings and foundations, followed by the exterior and interior walls. The roof is added afterwards and the home fitted out by humans, and the process means it can be built at a fraction of the cost of traditional wood-frame or brick and block construction, the company said.

“At $299,999, this home is priced 50% below the cost of comparable newly constructed homes in Riverhead, N.Y., and represents a major step towards addressing the affordable housing crisis plaguing Long Island,” said Stephen King of Realty Connect, who is listing the home.

The home is currently listed for sale on Zillow.