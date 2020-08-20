“The Golden Girls” home sells for $1M over its asking price

by

Douglas Elliman agent Rachelle Rosten told the Wall Street Journal she was “shocked” to see a huge amount of interest a mid-century modern home that previously appeared in the 1980s TV sitcom The Golden Girls after listing it for sale.

The home was quickly sold for more than a million dollars above its asking price.

“I knew there were a lot of ‘Golden Girls’ fans in the world, but I had no idea there were this many,” Rosten told the Journal.

She told CNN that the iconic 3,000 square-foot, four-bedroom home, which is located in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, sold for around $4 million, well above its original $2.99 million asking price.

The home sold attracted an incredible 140 showings in just 14 days, receiving 20 offers from nine competing buyers, Rosten said.

The popularity of the home was boosted due to its exterior being used in the first season of The Golden Girls, a popular TV sitcom starring actresses Bea Arthur and Betty White that depicted the escapades of a group of senior women who lived together. After the show’s initial success, a replica of the home was built at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in South Florida and used in the following seasons.

But the original Brentwood “Golden Girls” home still kept its retro interior, including an original kitchen in light turquoise and bright avocado green and other original 1950s-era details. The interior of the home was never featured on the TV sitcom, however.