The Importance of HVAC Inspections When Buying or Selling a House

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Whether you are buying or selling a house, it is a huge financial move for you. If it goes well, you either end up with some good money to invest in something else or a great home where you can live and raise a family. For this reason, it makes sense if you take some extra time to ensure that the house is in good condition before it changes ownership. One of the things most people forget to do when it comes to a house inspection is a full HVAC inspection. More often than not, the realtor will just turn on the system to check if it is working then switch it off.

Technician is checking air conditioner

In reality, there is much more that needs to be done when it comes to these checks that you need to be keen on. Here are some of the main reasons why you should do a thorough HVAC inspection before you buy or sell a house.

HVAC units are expensive

One of the things that many people ignore when it comes to maintenance is the HVAC unit. The reason behind this is, HVAC units are very expensive. If it is completely damaged, then the new house owner will have to spend a fortune to replace the entire unit. If you are buying a house and do not check the unit, you might end up spending a lot of money as soon as you buy the house. With companies like Design Air, you can have the unit checked, and any repairs are done before you make the final purchase or sell the home. If you are selling the home and, in the process, the buyers realize the unit is faulty, your home value will decrease greatly.

It will ensure the utility bill is kept in check

Another reason why you should have a working HVAC unit is, it keeps the utility bills low. A faulty system often leads to the unit using more power to heat the home or even cool it. It will also use a lot of power to maintain the temperature you have it at. You spend a lot of money on the bills at the end of the day, which adds to your monthly expense. It might take you a while to even figure out that the HVAC unit was faulty.

The inspection saves you money

If you want to know the true value of your house, it helps if you carry out the inspection. Once the inspector has seen that your house has a well-functioning HVAC unit, you can value your house better. It will help if the value your house was put at does not drop at any point. It also ensures that you will not have to spend any money on another inspector after the house has been sold, whether you are buying or selling the home. You get to finish up on all the inspections before the house is on the market.

You get recommendations on the unit itself

Other than letting you know if the HVAC unit is in good condition, the inspector will ensure that you know how many more years the unit can serve you. You can budget for a replacement and get it before the unit gets completely spoilt as a home buyer. Another thing this does is it gives you a detailed list of parts that need replacing. You can plan better for the repairs because you know what you need. It eliminates the hassle of having someone come in and check it out only to leave you with an outrageous bill. The inspector will also leave you with helpful tips on how to take better care of your unit.

HVAC inspection is not something you should skip on because it helps you a lot. You get to know your house’s condition and what you can do to improve on that. You also get to know if you need to work on areas before the house changes ownership. As a buyer, you can look at the inspection report and ensure that certain things are taken care of before committing to buying the house. That way, you get a house that is in good shape.