The Latest Trends In Commercial Real Estate

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Commercial real estate is a booming industry in the U.S. — it’s set to be worth between $478 and $502 billion in 2020, making it one of the strongest years ever for the industry to date, CBRE reports. For business owners everywhere, commercial real estate should be a top priority. It’s important businesses have a modern building that both impresses clients and promotes employee happiness, well-being, and productivity — two crucial factors that can ultimately make or break a business. Mixed-use properties, workplace wellness, and resilient buildings are some of the latest trends we can expect to see in commercial real estate for 2020.

Mixed-use properties

Businesses are always looking for innovative and effective ways to boost workplace productivity. Now commercial property design is helping achieve this goal, and the demand for mixed-use commercial properties is booming. Mixed-use properties are flexible spaces that provide employees with the opportunity to live, work and play in one place. Builders and commercial real estate investors are creating these flexible spaces to include living areas with dedicated work spaces like office centers and computer rooms — allowing employees the benefit of cutting out the commute and working from home. Companies believe these mixed-use properties will build community, increase employee engagement, and ultimately drive higher revenue.

Workplace wellness

Workplace wellness is a priority for businesses looking to safeguard the health of their employees and, ultimately, boost employee productivity. Commercial general contractors help businesses facilitate workplace wellness initiatives by working with business owners to plan and design their construction projects to accommodate necessary design features. For example, soundproof walls with optimal acoustic performance minimize noise pollution. Installing high-quality ventilation systems with moisture control reduces bacterial growth, which in turn promotes health and prevents illness. Designers are also being asked to install large windows for optimal natural light, which boosts employee mood and saves on energy. Additionally, using predominantly eco-friendly, non-toxic materials limits unsafe volatile organic compounds (VOCs) typically found in regular building materials.

Resilient buildings

Resilience strengthens a building’s ability to survive weather-related disasters — an important trend in commercial property design. When designing a resilient property, building developers take a number of relevant factors into account, such as the ability to locally source materials while reducing overall project expense. They may therefore strive to minimize energy waste and expense throughout the process by using renewable energy. Resilient buildings are a great investment as they protect against potential storm and weather damage, as well as reduce the need for repairs and maintenance work in the future — therefore saving businesses money in the long run.

In 2020, business owners are expected to opt for modern, impressive building designs that prioritize sustainability, protect employee health and well-being, and optimize overall productivity. Mixed-use properties, workplace wellness, and resilient buildings are therefore some of the biggest trends we can expect to see in the near future.