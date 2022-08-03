The Portable Power Station Revolution – 4 Things to Know

by

Portable power stations have come on by leaps and bounds in recent years. With faster charging times, smaller and more convenient designs, not to mention the great strides seen with solar panels, we are well and truly on the cusp of something big when it comes to portable power.

Whether you’re looking for something to take camping or use as a backup power source in the home, the days of the diesel or gas chugging generator are coming to an end—and in its place comes the portable power of the future.

1. Several Charging Options

Look no further if you’re looking for the best portable power station. Today’s portable power options are almost unrecognizable to what we had just a few years ago. They provide clean power on the go for every need, whether keeping everything charged while on that family camping trip, having it around the house in case of a power cut, or using it for off-grid living.

Modern portable power stations can be charged through AC mains, solar panels, and even while in the car, making them hugely versatile for all situations.

2. Speedy Charging

Portable power stations, particularly those that come with solar panel options, have long been much maligned for their slow charging—but how times have changed.

While charging with solar panels does take longer—somewhere between 2.4-4.8 hours when using one 160W solar panel—charging your portable generator through mains electricity has never been faster.

The newest models on the market can now charge up to 80% in just 1 hour—meaning you don’t need to leave them plugged in for hours on end, as was the case.

3. Virtually Silent & Easily Maintained

No longer does your camping trip need to be accompanied by the booming growl of a diesel or gas generator. Today’s portable solar generators are almost silent, allowing you to relax in peace while also not releasing generator exhaust, a welcome factor for the ever-dwindling number among us who enjoy the silence and clean air.

Portable solar generators are much easier to maintain than traditional generators while also being incredibly safe. A unique battery management system regulates voltage, temperature, and current, which means your generator’s battery can last for years with minimal maintenance.

4. Clean Energy

A significant draw for solar stations is their ability to use solar panels to charge. Granted, the clean energy option is still slower than mains charging, and it remains a little behind traditional generators in terms of output. Still, these power stations are unquestionably the future if we are to halt the tide of climate change.

About 4% of all energy production in the United States comes from solar power, over 80 times what it was just ten years ago, but it still accounts for 54% of all new generating capacity. Things are changing quickly.

Solar panels and their portable power stations have evolved dramatically in just a few years, with better models and greater output. While solar still can’t quite compete with fossil fuel use, it’s undoubtedly now within touching distance.

Conclusion

The future of portable power stations is upon us. Gone are the days of giant, cumbersome devices that required two people to drag them off the back of a truck. The next generation of power stations is here—and they’re light, versatile, silent, and clean.