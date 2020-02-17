These are the home features buyers want in 2020

by

Home buyers have pointed to “attractive storage space”, “private backyards”, “man caves” and “she sheds” as some of the most in-demand features they’re looking for in a new property, according to new research by realtor.com.

The researchers scanned keyword home search data in each state in order to find out the “must-have” features that buyers are looking for in each state, and the findings are pretty interesting.

In Oklahoma for example, residents there tend to appreciate “storm shelters” more than people in other states. In Californian the buzz word is “solar power”, while in Hawaii the most searched-for feature is “fee simple”, which means a home where they own both the land and the building. As for Washington D.C., buyers there want a home near to the metro, while in Pennsylvania, parking spaces are a high priority.

“While some of the country’s most-loved home features, such as accessory dwelling units or lakefront properties, will likely fetch a premium on the open market, others are more matters of the heart,” says George Ratiu, realtor.com’s senior economist. “Maybe you grew up in a certain style of home or have always dreamed of having a big yard—everyone’s vision of home is unique and being able to search for what makes a house perfect for you can help you find true love in a new home.”

Overall, there’s a big demand for alternative living spaces such as man caves, she sheds, workshops, granny pods or accessory dwelling units, casita, barns, or RV parking. Residents rated those at the top in Arizona, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Buyers are also interested in privacy and big backyards. Home buyers in six states rated this high, including in Alaska, Illinois, Iowa, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. They desired acreage, fenced in yards, room for horses, or a country setting that provided distance from their neighbors.

Several buyers are also falling in love with the idea of single-story living. Residents in nine states swooned over listings that included first-floor masters, ranches, rambler, and single-level living: Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

Also, water views certainly are beguiling to buyers. Six states ranked this feature highly—Arkansas, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Buyers in these states were on the hunt for a beautiful view, such as a lake view, canal, dock, lakeshore, or river access.