This Week's Top Agents Focus - Reno, Nevada

Reno, like almost every other real estate market in the U.S., is experiencing a cooling off following the Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes strategy to combat the recession. As a result, once skyrocketing, prices are on the decline rapidly. However, the falling prices have not positively affected demand. This is largely because the interest rates have caused average monthly mortgage payments to double. With all this turmoil in the market and the indecision that goes with it, homebuyers and sellers will need to turn to the most experienced and capable professionals out there for help. Here is a shortlist of four of the best in the area.
At the top of the heap of Reno real estate agents, Chris Nevada came from Alaska to dominate the Nevada market. In less than six years, his Nevada Real Estate Group, eXp Realty, has overshadowed every other agency in the state. Over 1,000 Zillow 5-Star reviews and 884 perfect ones on Google attest to this, in part.
The only chink in this agent's armor seems to be a low SEO score on the agency website. Everywhere else, Nevada is perfect. He's engaged on LinkedIn and appears to be networking with leads there. More local and nationwide media coverage would also help Chris Nevada, he's been on HGTV and some others, but an agent with this record should be all in the news in my book.
Jack and Melody Cote' have about 1,100 followers on Facebook but no Instagram that I could find easily. However, they have over 130 perfect Google reviews and a whopping 720 perfect ones on Zillow. I'd like to mention here how difficult this is to accomplish. But, as a top Tripadvisor and Google local guide myself, I know that flawless service is the only way to glean this magnitude of ratings.
While the team's website could be more groundbreaking SEO-wise (72/100), it does get the job of informing and presenting listings done. This team shines social media-wise at LinkedIn, where the team has garnered over 500 connections. In my searches, I could not find any evidence that the team has campaigned with the media or even bought ads with Google to boost their brand and visibility. Still, they seem to be doing well enough. The Zillow Premier Agents made 220 sales in the last 12 months.
Clint Stitser's efforts for his clients earned him 375 excellent Google reviews and 149 more on Zillow. Stitser Properties operates a reasonable Facebook effort with about 1,200 engaged followers. The agency is also engaged on Instagram as well as on LinkedIn. In addition, the firm's website is effective if leaving a lot of room for SEO development (67/100).
What differentiates Stitser from almost all of Reno's agents is his understanding of the importance of traditional media and branding. Stitser, unlike most others, is all over the local newspapers and gazettes. Another impressive thing about this agent is that almost all of his reasonably large team has 5-star reviews from clients. This means a lot if you think about the value of leadership.
Craig Team Realty has stellar reviews on Zillow (90) and Google (261). The agency also has about a thousand followers on Facebook and a moderately engaged Instagram feed. Add over 300 connections on LinkedIn and 228 subscribers to their Youtube channel, and this Reno agency is ticking all the marketing boxes, at least softly. Cassie Craig and her associates have impressed many customers, putting them in this current RealtyBiz lineup.
A big plus that caught my eye when researching was the agent's website which comes in at an impressive 94/100 SEO score, which means some resources have been directed at clients finding Craig Team. After having been in business for over seven years, Craig Team Realty is an up-and-coming agency with sights on a brighter future. With some local and state news coverage, and an accelerated social presence, this team is one of the ones to watch in the coming months.
