This Week's Top Agents Focus - Reno, Nevada

At the top of the heap of Reno real estate agents, Chris Nevada came from Alaska to dominate the Nevada market. In less than six years, his Nevada Real Estate Group, eXp Realty, has overshadowed every other agency in the state. Over 1,000 Zillow 5-Star reviews and 884 perfect ones on Google attest to this, in part.

The only chink in this agent's armor seems to be a low SEO score on the agency website. Everywhere else, Nevada is perfect. He's engaged on LinkedIn and appears to be networking with leads there. More local and nationwide media coverage would also help Chris Nevada, he's been on HGTV and some others, but an agent with this record should be all in the news in my book.

Website, Facebook, contact # 775-204-6150