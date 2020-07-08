This year’s top outdoor living trends revealed

by

Homeowners are placing more emphasis on their backyard appeal this summer, according to a study of Google Trends data by home décor retailer Living Spaces.

The data shows that homeowners have made increasingly frequent searches online for how to enhance their outdoor living spaces at a time when many people are forced to spend more time inside their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here are a few of the most popular trends Living Spaces found in its study:

Patio daybeds

The term “patio daybeds” saw a 257% increase in Google searches over the past six months, Living Spaces said.

“Patio daybeds completely fit in with the ‘indoors out’ theme of 2020, so it’s no wonder they’re on the rise,” it said. “Simplicity is key here to create a calm outdoor space. There’s no need for a large coffee table; an end table or small pouf works just fine.”

Small-space outdoor furniture

Searches have risen by 243% on Google in the last six months, with homeowners looking to incorporate rounded furnishings in their gardens and patio areas, as these can soften and open up such spaces, Living Spaces said. Round tables and stools, and also curved sofas are proving to be some of the most popular small-space furnishings.

Backyard bars

With searches up 192%, it’s clear that people are looking to get as comfortable as possible in their gardens.

“Think of your backyard as you would your indoor space, starting with a floor plan,” Living Spaces said. “Arrange groups of seating, focal points, serving stations, and walkways for a trendy feel.”

Lemon Yellow

Google Trends data reveals that searches for “lemon yellow” are up 103% this year as people increasingly look for brighter colours to liven up their outdoor spaces. Searches for “coral” are also up 50%.

“In with bright colors, out with boring neutrals,” Living Spaces notes. “Spending more time in our homes and backyards means embracing more of our style personalities. What better way to do that than splashes of fun, playful, energizing color?”

Outdoor tiles

Another trend, one that’s up 174% in the last six months, Outdoor tiles are said to be yet another example of how homeowners are looking to “bring the indoors out”.

Fire Pits

While fire pits have also been quite stylish, they’re now becoming more popular than ever before, with searches for the term up 148% in the last six months

“As summer comes upon us, people are naturally drifting toward outdoor spaces,” Living Spaces said. “Slowing down, enjoying conversation, and life’s moments are a few of the life lessons we’ve all had to learn over the past few months.”